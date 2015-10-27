Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2

Companies 0 See All
Published on July 3, 2019 at 8:47 am by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
We will be sharing hedge fund investor letters, stocks pitched at investment conferences, and hedge fund manager TV interviews in this article. Instead of publishing multiple articles, we will be updating this article through the end of September.

Interviews

It’s Time to Invest in Value Stocks – Atlantic’s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – July 1

Letters and Updates

Oaktree Capital Management’s Research Paper (End of June) – July 3

Askeladden Capital’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter – July 3

Stanphyl Capital Management’s Investor Letter – June Update – July 3

O’Shaughnessy Asset Management’s White Paper (July 2019) – July 2

Tollymore Investment Partners’ Q2 2019 Investor Letter – July 2

