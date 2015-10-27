Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Verdad Leveraged Company Fund’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

Published on July 16, 2019 at 2:44 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Verdad Leveraged Company Fund, L.P., a Dallas-based hedge fund, recently released its Q2 2019 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded below. Harvard alumnus Dan Rasmussen founded the firm and also holds the Portfolio Manager position. Prior to starting Verdad, Rasmussen worked for investment management companies such as Bain Capital and Bridgewater Associates. He graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University and holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Verdad is known for its strategy of investing in leveraged small value stocks. In its recent investor letter, it reported a 7% loss during the second quarter.

“It was a lousy quarter for leveraged stocks, small stocks, and value stocks. The Verdad Leveraged Company Fund lost 7% in Q2, bringing our year-to-date performance to about 3%, significantly trailing our benchmarks. Our performance over the past year has been nothing to brag about. But our three-year annualized return of 14% is better than 96% of US small-cap value funds and 100% of foreign small/mid-cap value funds tracked by Morningstar. Over the three years to 12/31/18 (the most recent data available), the Cambridge Associates US Private Equity Index returned 14.1% per annum while Verdad returned 16.5%.

We’ve been through worse stretches in the past and come out ahead in the end. In 2015, we were down 22%, lagging our benchmark by more than 15 percentage points. Then over the next two years, we returned a cumulative 88%, more than 2x the Russell 2000’s 39% return. This experience shaped our view that wide divergences from the index and heightened volatility are a key reason we earn premiums for doing what we do. We get paid for holding onto a fundamentally sound but uncomfortably volatile strategy that most managers won’t. There were no bankruptcies in our portfolio this past year, just changed valuations.

Our core thesis is that, over time, stocks that are significantly more leveraged, significantly cheaper, and significantly smaller than the market—stocks that share the same quantitative profile as 1980s and 1990s leveraged buyouts—will significantly outperform the broader market. Our thesis is supported not only by long-term empirical studies we have completed on the US, Japanese, and European stock markets but also by the performance of the private equity asset class.”

You can download a copy of Verdad Leveraged Company Fund, L.P.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter here:

Verdad Leveraged Company Fund, L.P.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Black Bear Value Partners LP’s Q2 2019 LetterEwing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter...Miller Value Partners’ Market Highlights Q2 2019MPE Capital’s 2019 First-Half Letter to InvestorsSpree Capital Advisers’ Q2 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Platt, Warren Buffett, Balyasny...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.