Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Horizon Kinetics LLC’s Q2 2019 Market Commentary

Published on July 26, 2019 at 11:53 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Horizon Kinetics LLC, a New York-based investment advisory firm founded in 1994, released its Q2 2019 Commentary – a copy of which is available for download below. The company’s investment strategy is based on research and long-term absolute return outlook. It has over 70 employees and is led by Murray Stahl. Stahl, who has over three decades of investing experience, oversees Horizon Kinetics’ proprietary research and is responsible for portfolio management decision making. He is also the Chairman and CEO of FRMO Corp, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and a member of the Board of Directors of Winland Electronics, Inc., IL&FS Securities Services Limited, and Bermuda Stock Exchange. Before co-founding Horizon Kinetics, Stahl worked at Bankers Trust Company as Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager for 16 years. He holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degrees from Brooklyn College and an MBA from Pace University.

In its recent market commentary, Horizon Kinetics discussed the Internet bubble, its risks, outcomes, displacement mechanisms, and more.

“A Conversation that Must Be Had

What if the Internet Bubble Never Ended?

A) The stock market is up 21% this year. It’s up 14.7% a year over the past 10 years. It just hit a new all-time high. Rewarding, is it not? May we say that is reassuring?

B) The stock market returned only 5.9% a year over the past 20 years. Is that reassuring?

Which is the better number? Which is the one you should lean on for planning your future?

What if, on December 31st, 1999, prospective investors were told that the annual return of the S&P 500 for the upcoming 19 ½ years would be 5.9%? Hardly anyone would have put their money into stocks. That can be said with confidence because the 20-year U.S. Treasury Bond yielded 6.8%. Obviously, anyone could have purchased the much higher-return Treasury and held it all this time.

One can also say with confidence that if the government had not forced interest rates far below the levels of 1999, the S&P 500 would not even have earned as much as that 5.9%. And that if corporate tax rates hadn’t been reduced, the return would likewise have been lower.

During these nearly 20 years since 1999, the Federal Reserve’s highly engineered gauge of inflation, the Consumer Price Index, measures the inflation rate at 2.1%. Reassuring? The U.S. money supply (M2), a more transparent measure of currency or purchasing power dilution, rose by a 6.1% rate. What do we make of that? Which is the better number? Because if your stock portfolio wealth increased by 5.9% a year, but your cost of living rose by 6.1%…

Of the S&P 500’s 14.7% annual return these last 10 years, more than 10% of it, came from just five companies, from just 1% of the names in the index. These are Microsoft, Apple, Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google. And Facebook has only been public since 2013. That’s astounding, for sure. But is it reassuring?”

You can download a copy of Horizon Kinetics LLC’s Q2 2019 Commentary here:

Horizon Kinetics LLC’s Q2 2019 Commentary

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marc Lasry, Bill Miller...Kerrisdale Capital’s Short Thesis About CareDx, Inc.Axel Capital Management’s Top Stock PicksWhite Brook Capital LLC’s 2019 Second Quarter CommentaryFirst Eagle Investment Management July 2019 InsightsTGV Rubicon Stockpicker Fund’s H1 2019 Shareholder Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.