Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

Published on July 13, 2019 at 10:33 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

John Ewing and Darcy Morris founded Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd., an investment management firm, in 2011. They launched their own company with an objective to maximize the capital for their partners by concentrating on inefficient markets.

Prior to co-founding his own firm, Mr. Ewing honed his investment acumen at Burgundy Asset Management, as Director of Research. He graduated from the University of Guelph with Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

Mr. Morris also worked at Burgundy Asset Management previously, and also at MacDougall, MacDougall & MacTier Inc., where he was a Portfolio Manager. He earned his Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Studies from Queen’s University. In 2010 he was awarded with a designation of the Canadian Investment Manager.

In the letter, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd reported underpeforming its benchmarks.

Investment Commentary

As you may have noticed, stock markets have been extremely volatile in 2019. The S&P 500 Index declined more than 6% in May before rebounding more than 5% in June. Monthly moves of this size (>5%) typically occur once or twice per year. Yet we witnessed five of them this past school year! These are unusual times.

Thus far in 2019, our portfolios have underperformed their benchmarks while delivering respectable results in absolute terms. Our investors regularly ask how we invest in this kind of market. Here’s what we won’t do:

  • We won’t chase expensive markets. Low (and falling) interest rates have led many investors to bid up the prices on high-quality assets. If rates rise, many asset owners will be disappointed. The wish list of businesses that we would love to own continue to trade at high valuations.

  • We won’t lament the lack of opportunity. It is easy to complain about expensive markets. But the opportunity cost of holding cash is high. Enterprising investors not constrained by excessive size or highly restrictive mandates should always be able to find opportunity.”

You can download a copy of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter here:

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Mark Nordlicht, Alec Litowitz, Highbridge...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Tom Steyer, Elliott Management...Absolute Return Partners’ The Absolute Return Letter – July 2019...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Elliott Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Davidson Kempner Capital...Merion Road Capital Management’s Q2 2019 Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.