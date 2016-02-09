Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Saber Capital Management LLC’s 2019 Midyear Update

Published on July 24, 2019 at 9:22 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

North Carolina-based investment management company, Saber Capital Management, LLC, released its 2019 Midyear Update – a copy of which you can download below. The firm is known for its patient approach, long-term investment techniques, and concentration on undervalued stocks of high-quality businesses. John Huber has been managing Saber Investment Fund, LP since 2012. In addition to working as a portfolio manager for Saber Capital Management, LLC, he also writes about value investing ideas on his blog called Base Hit Investing.

In its 2019 Midyear Update, Saber Investment Fund reported 26.09% gains at the end of June which resulted in a 24.37% net gain for limited partners.

Dear Investment Partner,

In the first half of the year through June 30th, Saber Investment Fund gained 26.09% before the General Partner’s performance allocation, which resulted in a net gain of 24.37% for limited partners.

You should have received your 6/30/19 account statement from Liccar & Co., which has your capital account’s value as well as your individual net return. Note that your individual return may vary depending on when you entered the fund and the timing of any new contributions.

Most investors who entered the fund last year had a loss at year end, and thus will have a net return so far in 2019 that is higher than partners who entered the fund this year. This is because you don’t pay any fees until a) all your previous losses are recouped, and b) your capital grows above the 6% hurdle. As a reminder, the 6% hurdle is not just a fixed 6% hurdle rate: it compounds annually, meaning after a losing year, the 6% hurdle is now a 12.36% hurdle in year 2 (6% compounded).

Bottom line: If your money is not growing by more than 6% annually, then you’re not paying a dime in fees.

You can download a copy of Saber Capital Management LLC’s 2019 Midyear Update here:

Saber Capital Management LLC’s 2019 Midyear Update

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marc Lasry, Carlson Capital, Citadel Investment...Oldfield Partners LLP’s Q2 2019 CommentarySilver Ring Value Partners LP’s Q2 2019 Investor LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, Odey Asset Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Whitney Tilson,...Global Return Asset Management, LLC’s June 2019 Update

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.