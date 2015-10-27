Companies 0 See All
Wedgewood Partners’ Q2 2019 Investor Letter

Published on July 16, 2019 at 2:32 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Wedgewood Partners Inc., a Missouri-based money management firm founded in 1988, recently released its Q2 2019 Investor letter – a copy of which you can download below. With over 30 years of investing success, Wedgewood Partners Inc. provides portfolio management and professional consulting services to institutions, third-party investment advisors, and high-net-worth investors.

Prior to starting Wedgewood Partners Inc., Anthony L. Guerrerio worked as a director at Salomon Brothers. He also founded Mark Twain Brokerage Services, Inc. in 1982 and worked as a consultant to many commercial banks that offer investment services. Mr. Guerrerio is also a trustee of the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and the director of Our Lady’s Inn, a company that manages homeless shelters for pregnant women in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and Harvard Business School.

In its recent investor letter, Wedgewood Partners Inc. reported over 4% gain during the second quarter and announced bought and sold positions.

Review and Outlook

Our Composite (net-of-fees) gained +4.30% during the second quarter of 2019. The benchmark Russell 1000 Growth Index gained +4.64%. The S&P 500 Index gained +4.30% during the quarter. Top second-quarter performance detractors include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Alphabet Class A, Edwards Lifesciences, Old Dominion Freight Line, and Alphabet Class C.

Top second-quarter performance contributors include Facebook, Visa, Tractor Supply Company, Starbucks, and PayPal. 2 We were unusually busy during the quarter. We sold Charles Schwab, Cognizant Technology Solutions, and Old Dominion Freight Lines and trimmed Berkshire Hathaway. New buys included Alcon, Electronic Arts, and Motorola Solutions. We increased our positions in both C.H. Robinson and Ross Stores.”

You can download a copy of Wedgewood Partners, Inc’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter here:

Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

