Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Black Bear Value Partners LP’s Q2 2019 Letter

Published on July 13, 2019 at 2:23 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Black Bear Value Partners, managed by Adam Schwartz, recently released its Q2-2019 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded below. Adam Schwartz has significant buy-side investment experience that includes corporate credit, structured products, equities, and capital structure arbitrage. Adam also provided his services as Director and senior member at Fir Tree Partners in the investment team. Before that, he worked at LibertyView Capital Management as an Investment Analyst. In the letter, the fund reported quarterly return of +4.7% and 4.4%  year-to-date return.

“To My Partners and Friends:

  • Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned +4.7% in the 2nd quarter and 4.4% YTD.
  • The S&P 500 returned +4.8% in the quarter and +18.5% YTD.
  • The HFRI index returned +2.7% in the quarter and +8.8% YTD.
  • We do not seek to mimic the returns of the S&P 500 and there will be variances in our performance.

Each investors’ return will vary depending on the timing of the investment. I would caution those reading that our portfolio is shown at a point in time and can change for a variety of reasons.”

You can download a copy of Black Bear Value Partners LP Q2 2019 Letter here:

Black Bear Value Partners LP Q2 2019 Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Davidson Kempner Capital...Absolute Return Partners’ The Absolute Return Letter – July 2019...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global Management, Elliott Management...Merion Road Capital Management’s Q2 2019 LetterHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Tom Steyer, Elliott Management...Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.