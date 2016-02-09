Morphic Asset Management’s Half Year Report – Investing in Companies that Make a Difference

Morphic Asset Management is a Sydney-based investment management firm co-founded by Jack Lowenstein and Chad Slater in 2012. The company aims to deliver high risk-adjusted returns through investing in global equities without harming people and the environment. Before starting Morphic, Lowenstein and Slater worked together at Hunter Hall for many years.

Prior to joining Hunter Hall, Lowenstein had careers in international financial journalism and corporate finance. He holds a master’s degree from Oxford University and has completed the Part-Time Owner/President Management course at Harvard Business School. He invests in various markets and sectors and has developed a deep knowledge of Asia-Pacific markets, resources sectors, and global finance.

Slater worked as an investment analyst at BT Financial Group before joining Hunter Hall. At the beginning of his career, he worked as an economist at the Australian Federal Treasury. He is a graduate of the University of Queensland and has completed the CFA program. He also has a strong knowledge of American and European markets.

In Morphic’s recent Investor Letter, Lowenstein reported that the company delivered excellent returns during the first half of 2019. He also announced the company’s partnership with Ellerston Capital, one of the largest asset managers in Australia.

“Dear Investor, The storm clouds of 2018 parted as quickly as they seemed to come, with the first half of 2019 delivering excellent returns to equity investors as the fears of 2018 receded into the distance, replaced by the soothing balm of talk of interest rate cuts around the world. This saw markets rally 16.6% in the first half of 2019, with the US market making new all-time highs. Yet we have lingering concerns the storm of 2018 was the prelude to more bad weather, not an Indian summer. The first half of 2019 has also been a momentous year for Morphic as a company. In June, Ellerston Capital acquired the majority of the Morphic business, with the team moving into the Ellerston offices. Ellerston is one of Australia’s largest boutique asset managers, with over $5bn of assets and 60 investment professionals across more than 12 investment strategies. Why the partnership? It enables the investment team to focus more on what they love – investing. The Morphic team gains access to Ellerston’s wider analyst pool and support infrastructure and we improve our reach to investors whose aim is to build wealth by following the principles of responsible investing. The Morphic brand will remain intact, a recognition of the brand awareness that the team has built within ethical and long/short investing.”

