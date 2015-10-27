Tollymore Investment Partners’ Q2 2019 Investor Letter

A private investment partnership, Tollymore Investment Partners, managed by its founder, Mark Walker, recently released its Q2 2019 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download below. Prior to founding Tollymore Investment Partners, a value-focused hedge fund, Mark Walker sharpened his investment skills at Goldman Sachs, Redburn Partners, and Seven Pillars Capital Management. He holds a First Class MA Honours degree in Economics from Edinburgh University. At the beginning of the letter, the fund reported its return figures for the first six months of the year and its since inception returns.
Dear partners,Tollymore generated returns of +20% in the first six months of 2019. Tollymore has generated cumulative returns of +96% since inception, annually compounding capital under its management at +24% pa1.
