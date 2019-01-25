Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

East 72 Holdings Limited’s Q2 2019 Report

Published on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

East 72 Holdings Limited released its Q2 2019 Report – a copy of which can be downloaded below. Founded in 2016, East 72 is a leveraged investment firm formed as a result of Australian Premier Finance Holdings Limited’s recapitalization. The company’s Executive Director, Andrew Brown, has over 36 years of investing in the Australian equity market and served on 12 public company boards listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Before working at East 72, Brown held leadership roles in several companies including Rothschild Australia Asset Management, Adelaide Resources Limited, Australasian Wealth Investments Limited, Australian Rural Capital Limited, Kirrihill Wines Pty. Limited, and Stiletto Investments Pty Limited. He also writes for the Under the Radar Report investment newsletter.

In its most recent report, East 72 announced an 8.8% return for the second quarter and discussed the inconsistency of trends in the financial markets, especially in June.

“Quarterly portfolio return: (8.8%)

A world of inconsistency

The June quarter, especially the month of June 2019, has beguiled us. It has been a period of numerous inconsistent trends across financial markets, equity valuations and more importantly earnings downgrades which we believe increase the probabilities of a more proximate and potentially worrisome dislocation in markets.

Value investing – defined here as purchasing securities priced below conservatively assessed sum of the parts valuations – has come under its fiercest questioning since 19993. On many measures, “value” type stocks are priced at their lowest levels relative to the wider market since the height of the dot.com boom of 1999-2000; this had a negative impact on our performance for the period.

The quarter was dominated by the June month; the strong rebound in global equity markets as bond yields declined, together with hopes of short term interest rate reductions propelled indices to recoup the losses of May 2019. In Australia, where we have a significant short index position “hedging” against our physical portfolio, there was no May downturn, but we were temporarily hurt by our “value” long positions being subject to tax loss selling and in two specific cases, fund mandate transitions. Additionally, our largest fundamental short, Tesla, gapped up 20% from its May 2019 close. The move in Tesla reinforces that these reports are at a point in time, are involuntary and arbitrary measurement dates, and that our strategies in stock selection are driven by fundamentals, not reporting dates.

But what’s “value”? Quantitative research typically defined “value investing” as purchasing securities exhibiting low price/earnings or price/book value ratios. On that basis, the tenet of value investing is increasingly being brought into question. Recent research suggests that very low interest rates, emanating from quantitative easing, low inflation and easy monetary policy have systematically reduced discount rates applied to future cash flows – a feature Australian investors are very familiar with in the infrastructure sector4. The argument goes that this makes “hard” book value plant and equipment less of a factor and is reflected in the winning strategies and large protective moats of mega-cap technology companies.”

You can download a copy of East 72 Holdings Limited’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter here:

East 72 Holdings Limited’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
White Brook Capital LLC’s 2019 Second Quarter CommentaryFirst Eagle Investment Management July 2019 InsightsAxel Capital Management’s Top Stock PicksTGV Rubicon Stockpicker Fund’s H1 2019 Shareholder LetterKerrisdale Capital’s Short Thesis About CareDx, Inc.Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Marc Lasry, Bill Miller...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.