Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Investor Letters-Hedge Funds-News

Mittleman Brothers, LLC Quarterly Report June 2019

Published on August 9, 2019 at 10:26 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Fund Investor Letters,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Mittleman Brothers, LLC, a New York-based investment management firm, released its Quarterly Report – a copy of which may be downloaded below. The company offers its services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. It focuses on generating returns from long-term investments in undervalued securities while reducing risk. As Co-founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Managing Partner, Christopher P. Mittleman is responsible for the firm’s investment policy and portfolio management.

In its Quarterly Report for June 2019, the firm reported that its Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund – Class P underperformed the MSCI ACW Total Return Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. The fund, which declined 4.6% return for Q2 2019, named its top 3 performing stocks (CMIC Holdings (2309 JP), Sberbank (SBRCY), and First Pacific Co. (142 HK)) and bottom 3 performing stocks (AMC Entertainment (AMC), Clear Media (100 HK), and Village Roadshow (VRL AU)).

“The Mittleman Global Value Equity Fund – Class P declined 4.6% net of fees in the second quarter of 2019, underperforming the MSCI ACW Total Return Index by 9.5%.

In Q2 2019, the top three performing stocks, from a contribution standpoint, were CMIC Holdings (2309 JP): $13.88 to $18.94 (+36.8%), Sberbank (SBRCY): $13.18 to $15.28 (+17.1%), and First Pacific Co. (142 HK): $0.36 to $0.41 (+11.4%).

The bottom three performing stocks, from a contribution standpoint, were AMC Entertainment (AMC): $14.85 to $9.33 (-35.8%), Clear Media (100 HK): $0.88 to $0.58 (-33.8%), and Village Roadshow (VRL AU): $2.30 to $1.98 (-14.0%). Detailed portfolio commentary for Q2 2019 follows below

Quarterly investment review

“Now, just remember that this thing isn’t as black as it appears.” — George Bailey, It’s a Wonderful Life5 . Equity markets were broadly higher in Q2 2019. Large-cap outperformed small-cap equities and growth remained in vogue over value once again. The S&P 500 returned 4.3% during the quarter and 18.5% calendar year-to-date. International (non-US) equities underperformed the US, even as the US dollar weakened. Developed markets, as measured by the MSCI EAFE Index, rose 3.7%, with strength from continental Europe. Emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI EM Index, eked out a 0.6% gain, hampered by China trade concerns. Nothing transpired during Q2 2019 that was so fundamentally negative as to justify the Fund’s already incredibly undervalued collection of equities getting cheaper, Meanwhile, generally expensive shares continued to rise sharply. Today, as in 1999, what the Fund owns is very cheap, and what is popular is very expensive. The popular, expensive shares have won the race over the past few years, and decisively so.”

You can download a copy of Mittleman Brothers, LLC’s Quarterly Report June 2019 here:

Mittleman Brothers, LLC Quarterly Report June 2019

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Luminus Management’s Top Stock PicksHedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q2Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Kyle Bass, PBF Energy...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Richard Perry, Elliott Management...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Steven Cohen, Elliott Management...Greenhaven Road Capital Partners Fund, L.P.’s Q2 2019 Investor Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.