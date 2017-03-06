Companies 0 See All
Absolute Return Partners’ The Absolute Return Letter – July 2019

Published on July 11, 2019
Absolute Return Partners, a London based investment advisory firm, recently released The Absolute Return Letter, a copy of which you can download below. The firm was founded by Niels Jensen back in 2002. It focuses on providing bespoke alternative investment solutions to institutional investors.  In total, it manages over $600m of assets across the group. In the letter, Niels C. Jensen talked about the energy misconceptions.

“Why another paper on energy?

Only a couple of months ago, I wrote an Absolute Return Letter called Addicted to Oil?. The paper attracted lots of comments and questions; hence my decision to re-visit the topic, where I will address most of the issues you raised.

Some of the charts I used in the May letter will be used again this month, but I have deemed that necessary to make my points. Please forgive me for that.

The four misconceptions in brief:

The first three misconceptions I discuss below are tactical in nature and will most likely lead to upward pressure on oil prices in the months to come. The fourth and final misconception is structural in nature and could lead to (a lot) more misallocated capital, thus further downward pressure on productivity growth and GDP growth in the years to come.”

You can download a copy of the Absolute Return Letter July 2019 here:

Absolute-Return-Letter-Energy-Misconceptions-July-2019

You can also see the list of our 2019 Q2 investor letters and download them on this page.

