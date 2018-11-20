Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Published on April 23, 2019 at 6:53 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points in the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. MPWR was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MPWR holdings at the end of September. Overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stock currently sits at its all time high. This is usually a bullish sign. For example hedge fund positions in Xerox jumped to its all time high by the end of December and the stock returned more than 72% in the following 3 months or so. Another example is Trade Desk Inc. Hedge fund sentiment towards the stock was also at its all time high at the beginning of this year and the stock returned more than 81% in 3.5 months. Similarly Xilinx and EEFT returned more than 40% after hedge fund sentiment hit its all time high at the end of December. We observed similar performances from OKTATwilioCCKMSCIMASI and Progressive Corporation (PGR); these stocks returned 37%, 37%, 35%, 29%, 28% and 27% respectively. Hedge fund sentiment towards IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)RCLMTBVARRNGFIVEECASBNYKL, MLNX and CRH also hit all time highs at the end of December, and all of these stocks returned more than 20% in the first 2.5-3.5 months of this year.

To the average investor there are plenty of tools investors employ to size up publicly traded companies. A pair of the best tools are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can beat their index-focused peers by a solid margin (see the details here).

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

Let’s review the key hedge fund action encompassing Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Hedge fund activity in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 39% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MPWR over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MPWR_apr2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Alex Sacerdote’s Whale Rock Capital Management has the largest position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), worth close to $46.5 million, corresponding to 1.5% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley of Polar Capital, with a $26.9 million position; the fund has 0.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that are bullish contain John Hurley’s Cavalry Asset Management, John Osterweis’s Osterweis Capital Management and Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Cavalry Asset Management, managed by John Hurley, assembled the largest position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Cavalry Asset Management had $21.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. John Osterweis’s Osterweis Capital Management also made a $20.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management, Neal Nathani and Darren Dinneen’s Totem Point Management, and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), and CAE, Inc. (NYSE:CAE). All of these stocks’ market caps match MPWR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
COTY 19 132043 -5
MOMO 21 521092 -24
JBLU 31 623972 1
CAE 9 84941 -1
Average 20 340512 -7.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $341 million. That figure was $171 million in MPWR’s case. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand CAE, Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MPWR as the stock returned 32.3% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Hedge Fund Sentiment Towards New Relic Inc (NEWR) Still Very BullishAlluvial Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor LetterWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU...Is PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Dumping Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY), and More Is Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) A Good Stock To Buy? Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) (SIMO) & More: A Closer Look at Some of Cavalry Asset Management Picks Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR): How Does Smart Money View The Stock? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About SolarCity Corp (SCTY) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.