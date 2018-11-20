Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)

Published on April 23, 2019 at 4:25 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before doing days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shareholders have witnessed an increase in hedge fund interest of late. TTD was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with TTD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stock currently sits at its all time high. This is usually a bullish sign. For example hedge fund positions in Xerox jumped to its all time high by the end of December and the stock returned more than 72% in the following 3 months or so. Another example is Xilinx. Hedge fund sentiment towards the stock was also at its all time high at the beginning of this year and the stock returned more than 46% in 2.5 months. Similarly EEFT returned more than 40% after hedge fund sentiment hit its all time high at the end of December. We observed similar performances from OKTATwilioCCKMSCIMASI and Progressive Corporation (PGR); these stocks returned 37%, 37%, 35%, 29%, 28% and 27% respectively. Hedge fund sentiment towards IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)RCLMTBVARRNGFIVEECASBNYKL and CRH also hit all time highs at the end of December, and all of these stocks returned more than 20% in the first 2.5-3 months of this year.

In today’s marketplace there are several methods market participants can use to grade stocks. A pair of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

How are hedge funds trading The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in TTD over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

TTD_apr2019

The largest stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $42.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $26.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included PEAK6 Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Ogborne Capital.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, created the biggest position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). Citadel Investment Group had $25.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Mike Ogborne’s Ogborne Capital also initiated a $7.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Doug Gordon, Jon Hilsabeck and Don Jabro’s Shellback Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). These stocks are Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS), First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF), Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to TTD’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RS 20 265758 -7
FAF 33 573917 0
PLNT 30 375685 -2
SERV 27 465302 -9
Average 27.5 420166 -4.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $420 million. That figure was $121 million in TTD’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is even less popular than RS though hedge fund sentiment towards the stock is at its all time high. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Sixteen hedge funds were also right about betting on TTD as the stock returned 81.8% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU...Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)Hedge Fund Sentiment Towards New Relic Inc (NEWR) Still Very BullishIs PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) A Good Stock To Buy?Alluvial Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Alluvial Capital Management’s Q1 2019 Investor Letter Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xerox Corporation (XRX), See What Happened Next Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Eddie Lampert, Cerberus Capital, Saba Capital Management, WD-40 Company (WDFC), Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), and More Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.