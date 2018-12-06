Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Published on December 6, 2018 at 7:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. DVN was in 47 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 46 hedge funds in our database with DVN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DVN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Singer ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Let’s check out the new hedge fund action regarding Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Hedge fund activity in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 2% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 49 hedge funds with a bullish position in DVN at the beginning of this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

DVN_dec2018

The largest stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was held by Elliott Management, which reported holding $448.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Diamond Hill Capital with a $376.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company including Elliott Management, Point72 Asset Management, and AQR Capital Management.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Soros Fund Management, managed by George Soros, created the largest call position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Soros Fund Management had $49.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also initiated a $19.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, and Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). We will take a look at Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE), ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to DVN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
XLNX 36 1523679 8
ETE 22 400005 6
ABMD 22 1750748 -2
FCX 47 2251355 5
Average 31.75 1481 4.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1481 million. That figure was $1545 million in DVN’s case. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard, FCX might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...Is Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) A Good Stock To Buy?How do Hedge Funds View Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX...Is New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT) A Good Stock To Buy As Liquidation Looms?Is Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) A Good Stock To Buy?Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Powering Up Their Portfolios With This Energy Stock 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Market Movers Today: Devon Energy Corp (DVN), Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD), La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), and More Billionaire Investors are Bullish on These 6 Oil Stocks 11 Best Oil Company Stocks To Buy Now Billionaire Rob Citrone Grows Bullish on Energy, Airline and Healthcare Stocks Millennium Management Makes Billion-Dollar Investments in These 2 Consumer Stocks, Plus Big Moves in Merck, CMS, More 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.