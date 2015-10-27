Companies 0 See All
25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On

Published on November 6, 2018 at 10:51 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Page 1 of 25
Next >>

Among the 650+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey’s database are 62 funds which are either managed or were founded by billionaires. We pay special attention to the collective activity among this elite group of investors, which includes the likes of Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn, David Tepper, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Larry Robbins, Dan Loeb and Nelson Peltz.

Hedge funds are coming off a brutal month of October like most every investor, as hedge funds lost 4.9% globally according to Morgan Stanley, losses that were exacerbated by the fact that numerous “crowded” stocks that hedge funds love were hit hard during the month. Check out our recent list of the 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds to see some of their favorite equities.

At Insider Monkey, we’ve found a better way to invest in hedge fund activity. We track the top consensus picks of only the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has rewarded its subscribers with INCREDIBLE 107.5% RETURNS since its May 2014 inception! That’s absolutely crushed the S&P 500, by over 40 percentage points! Among the winning picks issued to our subscribers in May was FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), which soared by 26.2% in the ten weeks following the May 16 release of our picks!

Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s impressive performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks will be released later this month; don’t miss out!

Warren Buffet, is Warren Buffet success personified, Suzanne Woolley

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway

Below and on the following pages, we’ll count down the 25 most popular mid-cap stocks (which we classify as having market caps of between $10 billion and $20 billion) among the hedge fund world’s greatest money managers, who have become billionaires through their investing acumen.

25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Number of Billionaire Shareholders of DRI (as of June 30): 8

Value of Billionaires’ Holdings in DRI (as of June 30): $958 million

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) kicks off our list, ranking 25th with 8 of the billionaire investors tracked by our system owning $958 million worth of the stock on June 30. Those figures were a notable jump from three months earlier, when 5 billionaires owned $563 million of Darden shares. Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments was among the billionaires to open a new position in Darden during Q2, buying 133,027 shares.

Page 1 of 25
Next >>

