25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On

Among the 650+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey’s database are 62 funds which are either managed or were founded by billionaires. We pay special attention to the collective activity among this elite group of investors, which includes the likes of Warren Buffett, Carl Icahn, David Tepper, Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Larry Robbins, Dan Loeb and Nelson Peltz.

Hedge funds are coming off a brutal month of October like most every investor, as hedge funds lost 4.9% globally according to Morgan Stanley, losses that were exacerbated by the fact that numerous “crowded” stocks that hedge funds love were hit hard during the month. Check out our recent list of the 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds to see some of their favorite equities.

Below and on the following pages, we’ll count down the 25 most popular mid-cap stocks (which we classify as having market caps of between $10 billion and $20 billion) among the hedge fund world’s greatest money managers, who have become billionaires through their investing acumen.

25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Number of Billionaire Shareholders of DRI (as of June 30): 8

Value of Billionaires’ Holdings in DRI (as of June 30): $958 million

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) kicks off our list, ranking 25th with 8 of the billionaire investors tracked by our system owning $958 million worth of the stock on June 30. Those figures were a notable jump from three months earlier, when 5 billionaires owned $563 million of Darden shares. Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments was among the billionaires to open a new position in Darden during Q2, buying 133,027 shares.

