Looking for some cute Tinder bio examples (female)? Good, we got you covered!

Rumour has it that if you wish to attract certain qualities, you have to own them, too, so for that reason, hence if you want a cute guy, then you’d better describe yourself as a cutie, too! Of course, you have already chosen the right photo(s)? Now, there is just that one step of writing some good Tinder bio lines, and we can say with quite some certainty that you’ve got yourself a date!

Tinder seems to be a pretty simple dating app. You see the photo, read the bio, and swipe right if you’re into the person. However, if it were that easy, there wouldn’t be any single people in the world anymore. Or, to be more precise, you wouldn’t be single (and fabulous)! Therefore, there must be something about the right photo and bio lines. To get to the bottom of this and answer your questions such as “What should I write in my dating profile“, or “How do I improve my Tinder profile“, with the emphasis on sounding nice and sweet, we have done some thorough research.

We have visited GetTheGuy, the Daily Mail and Elite Daily for some crucial do’s and dont’s when it comes to creating cute Tinder bios female. First, you should sound optimistic – you wouldn’t swipe right if a guy was openly stating how miserable/depressed/negative/anxious he is, would you? On that account, try to ooze positivity in your opening lines. Then, give a hint or two about your personality, as this will give the guy some clues and it’s easier for him to prepare the first message, and send it to you. Next, be open about your likes and dislikes. Boys with similar interests will immediately find you more attractive. Moreover, dare to be original, and don’t just copy-paste our suggestions from the list of 18 cute Tinder bio examples (female), but rather use them as guidelines and great Tinder bio ideas for girls.

As for what you should never do if you’re trying to sound cute, that answer is: going to extremes. Try not to sound too intense if you mention some of your dislikes. Another thing that is such a turn off is the line about the height requirements. Yes, even though you think it matters, just leave such sentences out of your version of cute Tinder bios for female users. It will just make you seem superficial, demanding and distant. What if there’s a great guy out there, but he believes you’ll turn him down when you see he’s 1 inch away from meeting your standards? That’s right, he won’t bother to swipe right at all. These are the biggest reasons why guys swipe left on Tinder.

So, to find you some fine Tinder bio examples for girls, we consulted with Nutty Kiss, Techwebsites, the previously mentioned GetTheGuy, and good old Zoosk and found plenty of those which met our criteria for cuteness.

Now, without further ado, here are 18 cute Tinder bio examples (female). The list is random because they’re all such great examples of bios. Take a look, pick your favorite, and you’ll be able to come up with your own version in no time!