Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Should You Avoid ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)?

Published on October 14, 2019 at 6:11 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. ON has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 39 hedge funds in our database with ON holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ON isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clifton Robbins - Blue Harbour

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON).

What does smart money think about ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -33% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 25 hedge funds with a bullish position in ON a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ON_oct2019

Among these funds, Point72 Asset Management held the most valuable stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), which was worth $115.3 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Blue Harbour Group which amassed $87.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Simcoe Capital Management, and Rima Senvest Management were also bullish on ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has faced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital dumped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $73.8 million in stock, and William Harnisch’s Peconic Partners LLC was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $9.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 13 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) but similarly valued. These stocks are Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to ON’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FWONA 18 322574 -3
QRVO 28 1180673 -6
IPGP 16 142417 3
ZION 35 544360 -9
Average 24.25 547506 -3.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $548 million. That figure was $526 million in ON’s case. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ON wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ON were disappointed as the stock returned -4.9% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) These 34 Stories Can Tell You What’s Happening In The Finance World Today What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? 5 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Dumping ON Semiconductor Corp (ON): Hedge Fund Ownership Tanks by 36%; Time to Get Out? 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.