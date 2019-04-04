Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Published on April 20, 2019 at 1:09 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter. NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices were already in correction territory. More importantly, Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points in the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were paring back their overall exposure and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. ON investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with ON holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ON isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clifton Robbins - Blue Harbour

Let’s take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON).

What have hedge funds been doing with ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ON a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ON_apr2019

Among these funds, Blue Harbour Group held the most valuable stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), which was worth $89.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $53.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Holocene Advisors, and Simcoe Capital Management were also bullish on ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Holocene Advisors, managed by Brandon Haley, created the most outsized position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON). Holocene Advisors had $42.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management also made a $18.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ON investors: Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group, and Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER), and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI). This group of stocks’ market values match ON’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RHI 26 554927 -2
ENIC 7 27199 3
VER 18 361397 -4
GLPI 27 955443 -6
Average 19.5 474742 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $475 million. That figure was $423 million in ON’s case. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 21.3% through April 8th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ON as the stock returned 38.8% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)?Do Hedge Funds Love Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)?5 Ways The Smart Money is Playing the Billion Dollar Satellite Internet Trend...Is Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)?Do Hedge Funds Love MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) These 34 Stories Can Tell You What’s Happening In The Finance World Today What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? 5 Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Dumping ON Semiconductor Corp (ON): Hedge Fund Ownership Tanks by 36%; Time to Get Out? 5 Tech Stocks Skylands Capital Can’t Live Without Hedge Funds Are Betting on These Five Cheap Tech Stocks 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.