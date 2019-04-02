Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AECOM (ACM)

Published on June 13, 2019 at 11:20 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ a complex analysis to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. ACM shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with ACM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that acm isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are seen as slow, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the moguls of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers have their hands on most of all hedge funds’ total asset base, and by shadowing their matchless equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with numerous investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

How have hedgies been trading AECOM (NYSE:ACM)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ACM over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with ACM Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management has the most valuable position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM), worth close to $155.1 million, accounting for 3.3% of its total 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Pzena Investment Management, managed by Richard S. Pzena, which holds a $79.5 million position; 0.4% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates, Martin D. Sass’s MD Sass and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Consequently, key money managers have jumped into AECOM (NYSE:ACM) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, initiated the biggest position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Point72 Asset Management had $19.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also initiated a $12.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new ACM investors: Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as AECOM (NYSE:ACM) but similarly valued. These stocks are Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), and Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). This group of stocks’ market values match ACM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HQY 22 134839 4
TFSL 7 143387 0
PACW 21 237543 0
AXS 31 767401 1
Average 20.25 320793 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $321 million. That figure was $379 million in ACM’s case. Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ACM as the stock returned 5.9% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Woodward Inc (WWD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bank OZK (OZK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? Do Hedge Funds Love AECOM (ACM)? 12 Largest Construction Companies in US in 2017 5 Best Airport and Infrastructure Stocks To Buy Under President Trump 10 Largest Construction Companies in NY and NJ Here’s What Is Going On In The Financial Markets Today? Is Aecom (ACM) A Good Stock To Buy? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.