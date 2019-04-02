Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its 40% Ascend

Published on June 27, 2019 at 2:54 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) based on that data.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. CTRL investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with CTRL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Overall hedge fund sentiment towards this small-cap stock is at its all time high. This is usually a very bullish signal. We observed this in other stocks like Roku, Uniqure, Avalara, Lindblad Expeditions, and DisneyRoku returned returned 45%, Uniqure and Avalara delivered a 30% gain each, and Disney outperformed the market by 23 percentage points in Q2.  Lindblad Expedition investors experienced a relatively modest 15.2% gain during the same period.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are several gauges stock market investors put to use to analyze their holdings. A duo of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action regarding Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 42% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CTRL a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with CTRL Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the biggest position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL). Renaissance Technologies has a $10.4 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, which holds a $4 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that are bullish include John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Charles Paquelet’s Skylands Capital.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names have jumped into Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) headfirst. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, created the biggest position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL). Arrowstreet Capital had $0.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also made a $0.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new CTRL investors: D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, and Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL). These stocks are Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP), Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), and PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble CTRL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HCLP 4 1583 -1
HVT 11 75476 1
ADAP 10 152333 -2
PCMI 17 40529 6
Average 10.5 67480 1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $67 million. That figure was $30 million in CTRL’s case. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CTRL as the stock returned 40.3% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About QAD Inc. (QADA)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Central Pacific Financial Corp. (...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) Hedge Funds Piled On This Stock Right Before Its 30% Surge Were Hedge Funds Right About Formula One Group (FWONK)? Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Control4 Corp (CTRL) Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.