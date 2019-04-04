Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 28 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare GTT to other stocks including NV5 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE), Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that GTT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



What have hedge funds been doing with GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in GTT a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Spruce House Investment Management held the most valuable stake in GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT), which was worth $217.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Third Point which amassed $53.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, MFN Partners, Goodnow Investment Group, and Cove Street Capital were also bullish on GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds who sold off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Remy Trafelet’s Trafelet Capital said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $5.7 million in stock. Jonathan Lourie and Stuart Fiertz’s fund, Cheyne Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $2.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT). We will take a look at NV5 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE), Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), and M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble GTT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position NVEE 12 30332 2 KELYA 10 23858 -3 ENDP 21 252668 2 MTSI 17 176112 1 Average 15 120743 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $121 million. That figure was $345 million in GTT’s case. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately GTT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GTT were disappointed as the stock returned -46.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

