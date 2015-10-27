Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Seth Klarman, GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN), Unit Co. (UNT), and More

For A Man Who’s Fund Is Down By Half Over The Last Three Years, Crispin Odey Is Positively Giddy (DealBreaker)

When last we heard from Crispin Odey, he was proclaiming to Financial News that he’d “wasted” the last three decades of his life “making money” when he should have “become politically involved again.” While he quickly walked that last bit back, FN promised that Odey’s abortive run for Parliament was only part of its chat with the hedge fund industry’s most outspoken fowl fancier. Take it away, Crispin. “I’m the best performing fund in the world at the moment,” he says. “How much better can it get?”

Marchers Demand Puerto Rico’s Freedom (BayStateBanner.com)

Activists calling for the “decolonization of Puerto Rico” marched through the South End last Thursday in protest against the U.S. government and to mourn the thousands of lives lost since Hurricane Maria hit last year. Members from the event’s 12 co-sponsor groups, including the Boston crew of Mijente, the nationwide Latinx collective that issued the initial call for action, rallied alongside survivors and those directly impacted by Hurricane Maria, in Betances Plaza on West Dedham Street at around 6 p.m. Sept. 20. Protesters marched from the South End to the offices of Seth Klarman, an investor and hedge fund manager who owns a large amount of Puerto Rico’s national debt, before gathering at St. Stephen’s Church on Shawmut Avenue to share their experiences and remember those who have died in the 12 months since the storm.

Alternative Fixed Income Manager Bramshill Investments Nominated Second Time for Two Hedge Fund Awards (BizJournals.com)

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The Income Performance Strategy from Bramshill Investments has been nominated a second time for two awards from HFMWeek’s US Hedge Fund Performance Awards 2018. Bramshill’s Income Performance Strategy was spun out of an absolute return fixed income strategy managed by Bramshill Founder and CIO, Art DeGaetano, while at GLG Partners and has a track-record dating back to 2009. Since 2009, the Strategy has delivered an annualized net return of 7.37% and a cumulative total net return of 98.89%.