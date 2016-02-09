Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More

Warren Buffett’s Firm Invests Millions in Fintech (The Wall Street Journal)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is hopping on the fintech bandwagon. Berkshire invested around $600 million in recent months in two big financial-technology companies focused on emerging markets: Brazilian payment processor StoneCo. Ltd. and the parent company of India’s largest mobile-payments service, Paytm.

Hitachi Agrees to Buy Elliott’s Stake in Italy’s Ansaldo STS, Ending Feud (Reuters)

MILAN (Reuters) – Hitachi (6501.T) has wrapped up a bitter feud with U.S. activist investor Elliott over Ansaldo STS (STS.MI), agreeing to buy the fund’s stake in the Italian rail signaling group as part of a move to take full control. The Japanese conglomerate could spend as much as 1.25 billion euros to become the sole owner of Ansaldo STS, which it said would have a leading role to play in growing its rail business, including through acquisitions.

Activist investor, hedge fund sue parent company of Snyder’s-Lance (BizJournals.com)

Activist investor Daniel Loeb and his hedge fund Third Point filed a lawsuit against Campbell Soup Co., alleging the Camden, New Jersey-based company misled and withheld information from shareholders. Campbell has been in a proxy battle with Loeb and Third Point since it announced in August it would sell two business divisions as a result of a months-long strategic portfolio review. Third Point, which has a 7 percent stake in Campbell, is seeking a sale of the company while blaming its poor performance to its incumbent board, which Third Point wants to replace with its own hand-picked 12 candidates.

Days After Attack, George Soros Jumps into New York Senate Battle (TimesUnion.com)

ALBANY – Liberal billionaire and philanthropist George Soros – a bogeyman on the political right and one of the targets of last week’s unsuccessful mail-bomb attacks – has jumped into the battle for the New York state Senate, Board of Elections records show. On Friday, a new labor-backed independent expenditure group, Progress NYS, reported taking in $100,000 from Soros, who founded the hedge fund Soros Fund Management.