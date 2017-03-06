Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Ray Dalio, Elliott Management, Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG), LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), and More

Published on November 13, 2018 at 12:12 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ken Griffin Joins Dan Loeb, John Paulson in Donating to Success Academy (Bloomberg)
Ken Griffin is chipping in $10 million to open new middle schools in Brooklyn and Queens. The gift from Citadel’s founder and chief executive officer is the latest influx of hedge-fund money into Success Academy Charter Schools. Dan Loeb, Julian Robertson, John Paulson and Boaz Weinstein have all previously given to the network as founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz pushes for expansion to 100 schools by 2030. This year it operates 47 schools serving kindergarten to 12th grade students.

Billionaire Ray Dalio: Why Saving in Cash is ‘the Worst Thing You Could Do’ (CNBC)
Amid headlines of turmoil in the stock market, heightened global trade tensions and political tumult, it may seem like the safest place to store your money is in a savings account. But actually, just holding your money in cash is a bad idea, according to billionaire hedge fund magnate Ray Dalio. “That’s the worst thing you could do because it is the surest tax on your money,” Dalio tells CNBC Make It. “You will bleed slowly to death, because the after-tax returns are lower than inflation by a little per year.”

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund Elliott Says Hyundai Motor Group Has Too Much Capital (Reuters)
(Reuters) – U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management said on Tuesday Hyundai Motor Group was holding excess capital and that shareholder returns from the Korean automotive group were lagging industry standards. In a letter to the directors of the group, the fund called for return of excess capital to shareholders, a review of any and all non-core assets and addition of new independent directors to its respective boards.

Dan Loeb Is Sure His Shorts Will Work This Time (DealBreaker)
In the wake of a difficult first quarter, Dan Loeb expressed confidence: There were just so many terrible companies run by so many stupid executives in an environment perfectly suited to bringing them down he could hardly lose. Except that he did, and he is, losing. So in the wake of a difficult beginning to the fourth quarter, Loeb is assuring his investors: There were just so many terrible companies run by so many stupid executives in an environment perfectly suited to bringing them down he can hardly lose.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling OnBillionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 201925 Best Dividend Stocks for RetirementTiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese StocksHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management...10 Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.