Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 2:57 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are terrible at stock picking. Hedge funds underperform because their net exposure in only 40-70% and they charge exorbitant fees. No one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. However, hedge funds’ consensus picks on average deliver market beating returns. For example in the first 9 months of this year through September 30th the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 20% (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24% during the same 9-month period, with the majority of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Interestingly, an average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this value due to the hedges they implemented and the large fees they charged. If you pay attention to the actual hedge fund returns versus the returns of their long stock picks, you might believe that it is a waste of time to analyze hedge funds’ purchases. We know better. That’s why we scrutinize hedge fund sentiment before we invest in a stock like Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds are becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CWH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). CWH was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with CWH positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CWH_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

How are hedge funds trading Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in CWH a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

David Abrams

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Abrams Capital Management, managed by David Abrams, holds the most valuable position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH). Abrams Capital Management has a $63.5 million position in the stock, comprising 1.7% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Coliseum Capital, managed by Christopher Shackelton and Adam Gray, which holds a $11.6 million position; the fund has 3.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism contain Noah Levy and Eugene Dozortsev’s Newtyn Management, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates.

Since Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has witnessed bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedgies that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management sold off the biggest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at about $7.9 million in stock, and James Thomas Berylson’s Berylson Capital Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $3.7 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER), Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), and Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). This group of stocks’ market values match CWH’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
XPER 21 110729 -2
EVA 7 83902 0
PLYA 18 405569 -1
NBR 22 104959 -8
Average 17 176290 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $176 million. That figure was $107 million in CWH’s case. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CWH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CWH investors were disappointed as the stock returned -27.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Bottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishGenworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too Early

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Billionaire Abrams Bets On Camping World Holdings: Value Trap? Heavy Insider Buying Says These 3 Stocks Are Ultra Cheap 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.