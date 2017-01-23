Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More

Published on December 18, 2018 at 1:56 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Michael Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Declines Won’t Get (Too Much) Worse (Bloomberg)
Michael Novogratz doesn’t expect Bitcoin’s price declines to deepen much more, despite a dismal run for virtual currency investors in 2018. The chief executive officer of cryptocurrency merchant bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said that amid convulsions in the world economy, the macro trading environment has become even more interesting than the market for digital currencies.

Activists Having Busier-Than-Ever 2018 as Icahn Returns to Fray (Bloomberg)
The number of companies targeted by shareholder activists hit an all-time high in 2018, as more investors launched campaigns, lobbied for and against deals and increasingly cast their eyes on Europe. This spike in activity coincided with the return of billionaire Carl Icahn to the activist scene after a sojourn in Washington as a special adviser to President Donald Trump.

Insider Trading Back

Luis Louro / shutterstock.com

Stan Druckenmiller Says Algos Are Robbing Markets of Trade Signals (BloombergQuint)
(Bloomberg) — Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller is glad he’s no longer in the hedge fund business now that algorithmic and quantitative trading have taken over markets. “I made 30 percent a year for 30 years. Now, we aren’t even in the same zip code, much less the same state,” he quipped of his recent returns in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Druckenmiller, 65, explained that his investment process has always involved divining so-called market signals. But quantitative funds, which now account for $1 trillion in assets, have muted or even silenced those cues, making it a lot less clear what’s behind price moves.

Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Major Shareholder Purchases 70,108 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald.com)
Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 70,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases 74,000 Shares of Stock (MaconDaily.com)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.16 per share, with a total value of $10,001,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,637,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,025,983.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
3 Stocks Feared Activist Keith Meister Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Brevan Howard,...3 Stocks Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped)5 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks With Huge Upside Potential3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped)Billionaire Steve Cohen Bought These 4 Stocks in Q3, Predicts Bear Market by...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.