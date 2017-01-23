Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More

Michael Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Declines Won’t Get (Too Much) Worse (Bloomberg)

Michael Novogratz doesn’t expect Bitcoin’s price declines to deepen much more, despite a dismal run for virtual currency investors in 2018. The chief executive officer of cryptocurrency merchant bank Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said that amid convulsions in the world economy, the macro trading environment has become even more interesting than the market for digital currencies.

Activists Having Busier-Than-Ever 2018 as Icahn Returns to Fray (Bloomberg)

The number of companies targeted by shareholder activists hit an all-time high in 2018, as more investors launched campaigns, lobbied for and against deals and increasingly cast their eyes on Europe. This spike in activity coincided with the return of billionaire Carl Icahn to the activist scene after a sojourn in Washington as a special adviser to President Donald Trump.

Stan Druckenmiller Says Algos Are Robbing Markets of Trade Signals (BloombergQuint)

(Bloomberg) — Billionaire Stan Druckenmiller is glad he’s no longer in the hedge fund business now that algorithmic and quantitative trading have taken over markets. “I made 30 percent a year for 30 years. Now, we aren’t even in the same zip code, much less the same state,” he quipped of his recent returns in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Druckenmiller, 65, explained that his investment process has always involved divining so-called market signals. But quantitative funds, which now account for $1 trillion in assets, have muted or even silenced those cues, making it a lot less clear what’s behind price moves.

Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Major Shareholder Purchases 70,108 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald.com)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 70,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Purchases 74,000 Shares of Stock (MaconDaily.com)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.16 per share, with a total value of $10,001,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,637,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,025,983.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC.