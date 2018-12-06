Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 29, 2019 at 7:16 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. Our calculations also showed that CWH isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

David Abrams

We’re going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Hedge fund activity in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the fourth quarter of 2018. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CWH a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CWH_june2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, David Abrams’s Abrams Capital Management has the biggest position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH), worth close to $54.9 million, corresponding to 1.5% of its total 13F portfolio. On Abrams Capital Management’s heels is Coliseum Capital, led by Christopher Shackelton and Adam Gray, holding a $13 million position; 4.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group and Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management.

Seeing as Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there were a few funds that elected to cut their full holdings heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Thomas Ellis and Todd Hammer’s North Run Capital dropped the biggest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $3.3 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $2.9 million worth. These moves are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH). We will take a look at The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), and TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble CWH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MCS 16 97320 5
ECOL 9 14502 -2
NBR 30 175806 -2
TTMI 13 43308 -2
Average 17 82734 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $83 million. That figure was $104 million in CWH’s case. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand US Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately CWH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); CWH investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.7% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Carl Icahn, Stan Druckenmiller, Applied Minerals Inc (AMNL), Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH), NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), and More Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Billionaire Abrams Bets On Camping World Holdings: Value Trap? Heavy Insider Buying Says These 3 Stocks Are Ultra Cheap Look For Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares To Pop 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.