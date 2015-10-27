Billionaire Abrams Bets On Camping World Holdings: Value Trap?

David Abrams‘ Abrams Capital must have been impressed by the steps taken by Marcus Lemonis. You might know him from CNBC’s “The Profit”. On September 14th Lemonis purchased 25K shares of the stock at an average price of $19.73. This purchase was probably in preparation for his appearance on Jim Cramer’s Mad Money on September 17th. Barron’s also published a bullish article about Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on September 7th. RV stocks lost around 50% of their value this year. Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) shares were trading above $47 in December and closed 2017 nearly at $45.

David Abrams Abrams Capital Management

David Abrams is known as a shrewd value investor. He started buying Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) shares at much lower prices than Dan Loeb paid. Billionaire Abrams also acquired more shares, 8.11% of CWH’s outstanding shares. This isn’t an activist holding. It really is a bet on Marcus Lemonis and his strategy. This is one of the most shorted stocks in the market and many other shrewd investors see it as a value trap. We took a detailed look at CWH in the latest issue of our monthly newsletter and determined whether CWH is a good long-term investment at $20.

The details of Abrams’ filing can be seen below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class Abrams Capital Partners II Abrams Capital Partners II, L.P. 4.37%

