Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Ray Dalio, Pinterest Inc (PINS), ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR), Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), and More

Steve Bannon and Kyle Bass Accuse Wall Street of ‘Funding’ China’s Fight with the US (CNBC)

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and hedge fund manager Kyle Bass have accused Wall Street and corporate America of “funding” China’s fight with the U.S. Bannon and Bass are members of an organization called the Committee on the Present Danger: China. It was launched to “educate and inform American citizens and policymakers about the existential threats” posed by China, according to the committee’s website.

Industry Leaders Like Bill Gates and Elon Musk Once Took Ray Dalio’s 1-Hour Personality Test, and it Showed They all Had 4 Specific Traits in Common (Business Insider)

Billionaire hedge-fund founder Ray Dalio once set out to discover what tech moguls like Bill Gates and Elon Musk had in common — by having them take a one-hour personality test. Dalio heads Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge-fund. In his 2017 best-seller, “Principles,” he writes about a test based on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) that was used to screen prospective employees at his hedge fund. Originally, though, the test was crafted for the likes of Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Reed Hastings (Netflix), and many others. When Dalio read the results for these tech moguls, he found that they all had four things in common.

Activist Investor Bramson May Get Bloody Nose at Barclays AGM (Reuters)

LONDON (Reuters) – Activist investor Edward Bramson is likely to fail in his attempt to get a board seat at Barclays’ annual meeting next week, even though shareholders are dissatisfied with performance of the group’s investment bank. New York-based Bramson’s Sherborne Investors and the board of the British bank have been sparring for months over Barclays’ strategy. Bramson wants to scale back Barclays’ investment bank to reduce risk and boost shareholder returns. Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley remains staunchly committed to growing the business out of trouble.

As Democrats Float Higher Taxes on the Wealthy, Hedge Fund CEO Asks: Florida or Texas? (Yankee Institute for Public Policy)

As Democrats in the legislature float proposals to raise the income tax rate on Connecticut’s highest earners and increase the capital gains tax, Chief Executive Officer for Greenwich-based AQR Capital Management Clifford Asness tweeted “Do people generally prefer living in Texas or Florida? Asking for a friend.” Asness’ tweet linked to a February article by CT Mirror in which the powerful Progressive Caucus in the House of Representatives called for increasing the income tax for Connecticut’s top income bracket.

‘The Profit’ Star Marcus Lemonis Just Got a Big Vote of Confidence From a Fund (Barron’s)

Celebrity businessman Marcus Lemonis just got a huge vote of confidence at the company that he heads, in the form of a bullish stock buy from a large shareholder. Lemonis, the star of CNBC’s series “The Profit,” is also the chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings (ticker: CWH), a seller of recreational vehicles and camping gear. Hedge fund Abrams Capital Management, one of Camping World’s largest holders, paid $5.6 million on April 23 for 413,446 additional shares, an average price of $13.44 each. According to a form Abrams…

Arsenal Capital Partners Closes Fifth Buyout Fund at $2.36bn (Opalesque.com)

Arsenal Capital Partners, a midmarket buy-out firm, said it has wrapped up its latest fund – Arsenal Capital Fund V – with $2.36bn of committed capital. Fund V will invest in specialty industrials and health-care companies valued at $100m to $500m. The firm’s previous fund, Arsenal Capital Fund IV, closed in 2016 with $1.3bn in capital commitments. Fund V’s investor base is international in scope, with 58% of the capital coming from the United States, 33% from Europe, and the balance from the Middle East, Asia, and Australasia.

Hedge Fund Vor Capital Secures Investment from Borealis Strategic: Sources (Reuters)

BOSTON (Reuters) – Borealis Strategic Capital Partners, which invests in new hedge funds, has written its first check to commit capital to Europe-oriented stock fund Vor Capital, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Vor Capital launched a year ago with a plan to invest in mid-sized European internet companies. It is run by Brant Rubin, who previously worked for hedge fund Luxor Capital. Borealis did not answer a call for comment. Vor did not return an email seeking comment.

Third Point Offshore Investors Reports Negative 2018 Return (Morning Star)

LONDON (Alliance News) – Hedge fund Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd on Friday reported a fall in its net asset value in both share classes in 2018 within a challenging broader market environment. Third Point reported a 10.9% negative return for its US-dollar share class in 2018, with its net asset value per share standing at USD17.24 at the end of the year. This was down from USD20.25 on the same date the year before. Third Point’s sterling-denominated share had a net asset value of GBP18.42 as at December 31, down from GBP19.21 at the end of 2017. Third Point’s US shares closed 0.5% lower at USD14.60 while its UK shares remained untraded at 1,150.00p on Friday.