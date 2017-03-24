Abdiel Capital Is Buying Appian Corp While Other Insiders Are Dumping

Abdiel Capital owns 25.7% of this software stock that lost a third of its value since the middle of June. Other insiders, including the CEO and President, have been selling over the last couple of months. Abdiel Capital responded last week by buying more than 300K shares of the stock.
The details of the transaction can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Abdiel Qualified Master Fund
|0
|6,134,603
|0
|6,134,603
|6,134,603
|24.8%
|Abdiel Capital
|0
|219,889
|0
|219,889
|219,889
|0.9%
|Abdiel Capital Management
|0
|6,354,492
|0
|6,354,492
|6,354,492
|25.7%
|Abdiel Capital Advisors
|0
|6,354,492
|0
|6,354,492
|6,354,492
|25.7%
|Colin T. Moran
|0
|6,354,492
|0
|6,354,492
|6,354,492
|25.7%
