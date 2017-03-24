Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading-News

Abdiel Capital Is Buying Appian Corp While Other Insiders Are Dumping

Published on October 8, 2018 at 10:47 am by Insider Monkey Staff
Abdiel Capital owns 25.7% of this software stock that lost a third of its value since the middle of June. Other insiders, including the CEO and President, have been selling over the last couple of months. Abdiel Capital responded last week by buying more than 300K shares of the stock.

The details of the transaction can be seen below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Abdiel Qualified Master Fund 0 6,134,603 0 6,134,603 6,134,603 24.8%
Abdiel Capital 0 219,889 0 219,889 219,889 0.9%
Abdiel Capital Management 0 6,354,492 0 6,354,492 6,354,492 25.7%
Abdiel Capital Advisors 0 6,354,492 0 6,354,492 6,354,492 25.7%
Colin T. Moran 0 6,354,492 0 6,354,492 6,354,492 25.7%

Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Amendment No. 19)*

 

 

Appian
Corporation

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

03782L101

(CUSIP Number)

Abdiel Capital

90 Park Avenue, 29th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Attn:
Colin T. Moran

Tel: (646) 496-9202

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

October 4, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

 

 

If the filing person has
previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e),
13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box.  ☐

Note. Schedules filed in paper format shall
include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form
with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

