13D Filing: Solus Alternative Asset Management and Concordia International Corp.

Ownership Summary Table
|Name
| Sole Voting Power
| Shared Voting Power
| Sole Dispositive Power
| Shared Dispositive Power
| Aggregate Amount Owned Power
| Percent of Class
|Solus Alternative Asset Management
|
| 8,430,073
|
| 8,430,073
| 8,430,073
| 17.2%
|Solus GP
|
| 8,430,073
|
| 8,430,073
| 8,430,073
| 17.2%
|Christopher Pucillo
|
| 8,430,073
|
| 8,430,073
| 8,430,073
| 17.2%
Page 1 of 11 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. )*
Concordia International Corp.
(Name of Issuer)
Limited Voting Shares
(Title of Class of Securities)
20653P102
(CUSIP Number)
Christopher Pucillo
Solus Alternative Asset Management LP
410 Park Avenue, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10022
212-284-4300
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
September 6, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies of this statement are to be sent.
|
|
*
|
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
