Is Starboard Value Getting What It Wanted From Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Last month activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed a 5.8% stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC). It paid around $20 per share for 36 million shares of the company. Yesterday we learned that Starboard’s 3 nominees will join anti-virus software maker’s board. The stock is up more than 4% today, but this means Starboard is making only very small gains from its $700 million investment.

We analyzed the historical performance of Starboard Value’s 13F stock picks. Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) is a mid-cap stock with a market capitalization of nearly $13 billion. Starboard Value’s mid-cap stock picks performed horribly since 2011. Starboard Value’s mid-cap stocks lost an average of 6.5% per year between 2011 and 2017. S&P 500 Index generated an average annual return of more than 12% per year during the same period.

We don’t think it is a good idea to imitate Starboard and buy Symantec. Don’t get us wrong. Starboard Value isn’t good at picking mid-cap stocks but it is good at picking other kinds of stocks (email us if you’d like to find out Starboard Value’s best stock picks).

We shared the details of Starboard’s 13D filing regarding Symantec Corp below:

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class STARBOARD VALUE 36,000,796 36,000,796 36,000,796 36,000,796 5.8% STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND LTD 12,993,328 12,993,328 36,000,796 12,993,328 2.1% STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY S 1,689,748 1,689,748 36,000,796 1,689,748 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY C 967,113 967,113 5,534 967,113 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE R 967,113 967,113 967,113 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE R GP 967,113 967,113 967,113 Less than 1% STARBOARD LEADERS TANGO 1,198,198 1,198,198 1,198,198 Less than 1% STARBOARD LEADERS FUND 1,198,198 1,198,198 1,198,198 Less than 1% STARBOARD LEADERS SELECT VI 1,604,333 1,604,333 1,604,333 Less than 1% STARBOARD LEADERS SELECT VI GP 1,604,333 1,604,333 1,604,333 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE A 2,802,531 2,802,531 2,802,531 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE A GP 2,802,531 2,802,531 2,802,531 Less than 1% STARBOARD VALUE GP 36,000,796 36,000,796 36,000,796 5.8% STARBOARD PRINCIPAL CO 36,000,796 36,000,796 36,000,796 5.8% STARBOARD PRINCIPAL CO GP 36,000,796 36,000,796 36,000,796 5.8% JEFFREY C. SMITH 750 750 36,000,796 5.8% MARK R. MITCHELL 14,200 14,200 36,000,796 5.8% PETER A. FELD 75,000 75,000 36,000,796 5.8% NORA M. DENZEL 750 Less than 1% DALE L. FULLER 14,200 Less than 1% RICHARD S. HILL 75,000 Less than 1% MICHAEL G. STRACHAN 5,534 Less than 1%

