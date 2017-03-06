Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Elliott Associates, L.p. and Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Published on September 21, 2018 at 2:22 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Elliott Associates 517,121 0 517,121 0 517,121 0.6%
Elliott International 0 1,098,879 0 1,098,879 1,098,879 1.2%
Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc 0 1,098,879 0 1,098,879 1,098,879 1.2%

Page 1 of 8 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 1)

MEDNAX, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock,
par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)

58502B106
(CUSIP Number)

Elliott Associates, L.P.

c/o Elliott Management Corporation

40 West 57th Street

New York, NY 10019

with a copy to:

Eleazer Klein, Esq.
Marc Weingarten, Esq.

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

919 Third Avenue

New York, New York 10022

(212) 756-2000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

September
18, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule
13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), Rule
13d-1(f) or Rule 13d-1(g), check the following box. [ ]

(Page 1 of 8 Pages)

______________________________

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing
information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder
of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions
of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Follow Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD)
