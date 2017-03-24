13D Filing: Blue Mountain Capital and Saexploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Blue Mountain Capital reported owning 9.9% of Saexploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s outstanding shares. The biggest holder of this small stock is Whitebox Advisors. You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|BlueMountain Capital Management
|0
|123,420
|0
|123,420
|123,420
|9.9%
|BlueMountain GP Holdings
|0
|123,420
|0
|123,420
|123,420
|13.3%
|Blue Mountain Credit Alternatives Master Fund
|0
|938,540
|0
|938,540
|938,540
|9.9%
|Blue Mountain CA Master Fund GP, Ltd
|0
|938,540
|0
|938,540
|938,540
|9.9%
|BlueMountain Long Short Credit GP
|0
|1,441,300
|0
|1,441,300
|1,441,300
|3.4%
|BlueMountain Guadalupe Peak Fund
|0
|2,440,797
|0
|2,440,797
|2,440,797
|3.4 (1) 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON ( See Instructions) PN (1) The percentage set forth in Row 13 of this Cover Page is based on 34,977,087 shares of Common Stock (as defined in Item 1) outstanding as of September 6, 2018, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed by the Issuer on September 11, 2018. BlueMountain Guadalupe Peak Fund L.P. ( BMGP ) is the direct owner of 80,647 shares of Common Stock, 76,393 Series C Warrants, 156,099 Series D Warrants and 919,281 Series E Warrants. At all times a holder of Series C Warrants, Series D Warrants and or Series E Warrants, who is not a beneficial owner of 10%
|BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund GP
|0
|2,440,797
|0
|2,440,797
|2,440,797
|2.6%
|BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund
|0
|0
|2.6%
|BlueMountain Timberline Ltd
|0
|0
|4.0%
|BlueMountain Summit Opportunities GP II
|0
|0
|6.5%
|BlueMountain Summit Trading
|0
|0
|6.5%
|BlueMountain Montenvers GP S. r.l
|0
|0
|9.9%
|BlueMountain Montenvers Master Fund SCA SICAV-SIF
|0
|0
|9.9%
