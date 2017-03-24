Companies 0 See All
13D Filing: Blue Mountain Capital and Saexploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Published on September 24, 2018 at 8:40 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Blue Mountain Capital reported owning 9.9% of Saexploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s outstanding shares. The biggest holder of this small stock is Whitebox Advisors. You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
BlueMountain Capital Management 0 123,420 0 123,420 123,420 9.9%
BlueMountain GP Holdings 0 123,420 0 123,420 123,420 13.3%
Blue Mountain Credit Alternatives Master Fund 0 938,540 0 938,540 938,540 9.9%
Blue Mountain CA Master Fund GP, Ltd 0 938,540 0 938,540 938,540 9.9%
BlueMountain Long Short Credit GP 0 1,441,300 0 1,441,300 1,441,300 3.4%
BlueMountain Guadalupe Peak Fund 0 2,440,797 0 2,440,797 2,440,797 3.4 (1) 14 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON ( See Instructions) PN (1) The percentage set forth in Row 13 of this Cover Page is based on 34,977,087 shares of Common Stock (as defined in Item 1) outstanding as of September 6, 2018, as disclosed in the Form 8-K filed by the Issuer on September 11, 2018. BlueMountain Guadalupe Peak Fund L.P. ( BMGP ) is the direct owner of 80,647 shares of Common Stock, 76,393 Series C Warrants, 156,099 Series D Warrants and 919,281 Series E Warrants. At all times a holder of Series C Warrants, Series D Warrants and or Series E Warrants, who is not a beneficial owner of 10%
BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund GP 0 2,440,797 0 2,440,797 2,440,797 2.6%
BlueMountain Kicking Horse Fund 0 0 2.6%
BlueMountain Timberline Ltd 0 0 4.0%
BlueMountain Summit Opportunities GP II 0 0 6.5%
BlueMountain Summit Trading 0 0 6.5%
BlueMountain Montenvers GP S. r.l 0 0 9.9%
BlueMountain Montenvers Master Fund SCA SICAV-SIF 0 0 9.9%
Andrew Feldstein And Stephen Siderow
Andrew Feldstein And Stephen Siderow
Blue Mountain Capital

Page 1 of 19 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

 

UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF
1934

(Amendment No. 5)*

SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
78636X204
(CUSIP Number)

 with a copy to:

Eric M. Albert

BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC

280 Park Avenue, 12th Floor

New York, New York 10017

212-905-5647
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
September
6, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed
a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because
of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐

Note: Schedules filed in paper format
shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7 for other parties
to whom copies are to be sent.

*The remainder of this cover page shall be
filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for
any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the
remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be
subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
