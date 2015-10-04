Par Investment Partners Owns More Than A Third Of Trivago N.v.

Par Investment Partners disclosed a 34.5% stake in Trivago (TRVG). This seems like a very bold bet to us. They have been invested in this underperforming hotel metasearch stock and experienced large losses.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|PAR Investment Partners
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|34.5%
|PAR Group II
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|34.5%
|PAR Capital Management, Inc
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|0
|13,105,000
|34.5%
Page 1 of 20 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. )*
trivago N.V.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A Shares, nominal value of 0.06 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
89686D105 (for American Depositary Shares, each representing one Class A Share)
(CUSIP Number)
PAR
Investment Partners, L.P.
200 Clarendon Street, 48th Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Attn:
Steven M. Smith
(617) 526-8990
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
September 17, 2018
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has
previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),
240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box: ☒
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall
include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
|*
|
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).