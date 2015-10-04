Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Par Investment Partners Owns More Than A Third Of Trivago N.v.

Published on September 19, 2018 at 1:14 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 20
Next >>

Par Investment Partners disclosed a 34.5% stake in Trivago (TRVG). This seems like a very bold bet to us. They have been invested in this underperforming hotel metasearch stock and experienced large losses.

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
PAR Investment Partners 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 34.5%
PAR Group II 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 34.5%
PAR Capital Management, Inc 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 0 13,105,000 34.5%

Page 1 of 20 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

 

 

trivago N.V.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Shares, nominal value of 0.06 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

89686D105 (for American Depositary Shares, each representing one Class A Share)

(CUSIP Number)

PAR
Investment Partners, L.P.

200 Clarendon Street, 48th Floor

Boston, MA 02116

Attn:
Steven M. Smith

(617) 526-8990

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

September 17, 2018

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

If the filing person has
previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),
240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box:  ☒

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall
include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form
with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

Follow Trivago N.v.
Trade () Now!
Page 1 of 20
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Campbell Soup Co (CPB): Dan Loeb Is Hoping For A Quick Gain13D Filing: Fir Tree and Sandridge Energy Inc (SD)Is Starboard Value Getting What It Wanted From Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC)Jeff Ubben Is Dumping Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)13D Filing: Broadfin Capital and Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (BDSI...13D Filing: FrontFour Capital Group and Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWE)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.