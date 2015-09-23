If you’ve recently received another moving traffic violation, aka the ticket, or you’re thinking about decreasing your car insurance premium, how about taking one of these 7 easiest online traffic schools in California? It will only take a bit of your time, and it even needn’t be boring!

We’re just humans, so we’re far from perfect. Everyone gets a ticket from time to time, and recently it was your turn. Fortunately, nowadays that can be fixed with a simple course, pretty much in the same manner when you’re avoiding adding points to your driving record, or avoiding a rise in car insurance rates. The point is, it definitely pays off. You shouldn’t feel too grumpy about it, either. If you’ve received the ticket, the situation could’ve been even worse – there was a possibility for you to attend the classes in person, instead of staying in your home sweet home. Online courses are very convenient because they can save a lot of your time. After all, how would you get to a driving school to take the lessons, if you aren’t allowed to drive, for instance?

Due to the high demand, there are a plethora of online driving schools out there. Most importantly, they need to be DMV approved, i.e., licensed by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. We went through some best online traffic school reviews at Drive Safely, Traffic Schools Critics, and Driving Tips. There aren’t too many driving schools critics out there, but these gave rave reviews about the courses concerning their price, duration, and way of teaching. As opposed to your high school lessons, most schools aspire to be fun in order to help their students memorize the rules better. Therefore, if you’ve already started frowning at the very thought of studying the material, don’t worry. The best traffic school online is supposed to have short and entertaining lessons in order to be considered easy. Eventually, that’s what helps us pass the tests, isn’t it? Also, what makes a course easy is the fact it’s not too costly – for instance, it can take you $5 and a half an hour to complete the course. This information was taken from the original source (their website). Therefore, the schools listed are easy in several aspects, hence given in random order.

By the way, if you’re prone to making offenses, you’re probably coming from one of these 7 easiest and most common fake ID states. Or you’re a frequent visitor of 6 best scannable fake ID websites, aren’t you? Just guessing.

In the meantime, take a look at these 7 easiest online traffic schools in California, and get ready to take that burden off your back in a much easier way than you could’ve supposed! Once again, we remind you they are all DMV approved online traffic schools from California.

7. iDriveSafely

This is one of the fastest online traffic schools out there, as long as you don’t click on the video part. You’d better choose the textual option. The course is beyond convenient – there is customer support 24/7, and you can skip through questions as you please. There’s no timer to limit your speed.

6. Aceable

Aceable used to be video-based, but around April this year, they’ve turned into a text-based course (though the video options are still there). Officially, according to one of Aceable traffic school reviews, they’re the fastest in California.

5. Improv Traffic School

How would you like to attend a school which was set up by Hollywood comedians? Indeed, you’ll have a lot of fun with the lessons. Also, this school doesn’t have a course timer either, so you can feel free to solve the tasks as quickly as you want to.

4. DriversEd.com

Now, before you think how DriversEd.com doesn’t belong to 7 easiest online traffic schools in California, let us reassure you by saying there are two types of courses they offer. You can sign up for online driver education programs, or, in your case, online traffic classes. Actually, the latter is a brief version of the first. There are some videos, to be honest, but they don’t spoil the overall experience and the speed since they make the course more interesting and it’s easier for you to concentrate.

3. TrafficSchool101.com

You know when the advertisement says “only $14.95”, and yet you end up paying much more because there are some hidden fees? Well, not with this one! TrafficSchool101.com is giving you everything you need according to that low price.

2. GoToTrafficSchool.com

Even though the previous is offering a real bargain, so is this one. Since they have similar names, it’s only a matter of luck which one you’ll take up first. GoToTraffic is very famous because it guarantees the lowest price there is. Whichever price you’ve been offered, they’re willing to provide the same for a dollar less. Some 4 million people have put their trust in it since 1999. Therefore, it’s more than reliable.

Indeed, this would be the cheapest one out of these 7 easiest online traffic schools in California (unless we count GoToTraffic, who promise to decrease their price). It’s been around since 1998, and it also has a 100% money return policy. It’s the easiest money-wise, but be careful- you only have two attempts, though its ex-students say it’s not an issue at all.