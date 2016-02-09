Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Solus Alternative Asset Management, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (ADAP), Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI), BK Technologies Inc (BKTI), and More

Ex-White House Staffer Anthony Scaramucci is Selling His $4 Million Hamptons Mansion – Take a Look Inside (CNBC)
Anthony Scaramucci, founder of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital and the Trump administration’s White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, is selling his Southampton, New York beach house for $3.99 million. Scaramucci and wife Diedre Ball bought a larger home in Water Mill that was asking $7.49 million, according to Realtor.com. Take a look inside the $3.99 million Southampton home. The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Southampton house sits on a third of an acre, and it was recently renovated and expanded to 4,000 square feet.
We Didn’t Kill Toys ‘R’ Us, Solus Tells Investors (Bloomberg)
Solus Alternative Asset Management LP didn’t kill Toys “R” Us Inc., the hedge fund said in a letter to its investors after coming under pressure for its investments in the liquidating retailer. “Solus did not force Toys ‘R’ Us to liquidate,” Chief Investment Officer Christopher Pucillo said in the Sept. 6 letter seen by Bloomberg News. “It was the culmination of a host of factors, including a decade-plus of excessive leverage, mismanagement and the increasing effects of competition from the likes of Amazon and Walmart.”
Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Chairman Sells 204,953 Shares of Stock (WeekHerald)
Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 204,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.47, for a total value of $25,920,405.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC.