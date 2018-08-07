Jeff Ubben Is Dumping Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

We have been following Jeff Ubben‘s Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) bet for 4 years now. ValueAct purchased 2 million shares of AWI at around $55 4 years ago. The fund also purchased another 3.5 million shares at $50.43 and 1 million shares for $49. This investment was under water for 3 full years. Finally, last November, Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) shares climbed above $55. Ubben waited a few months and sold 2.35 million of these shares just under $60 during the first quarter of this year.

AWI shares kept climbing since May and currently change hands for $68. Today, Jeff Ubben disclosed selling another 1.5 million shares for $69 per share (the details of this filing can be seen below). The funny thing is that investors would have generated much higher returns by buying this stock when Ubben started selling it. We don’t think it is a good idea to sell the stock which has been outperforming the market over the last 12 months.

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4% S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4% S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4% S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4% S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4% S.S. OR 0 0 5,354,910 5,354,910 10.4%

