The cheapest countries in Europe with low property prices are exactly what we had in mind when we comprised our list of 13 cheapest countries to live in Europe in 2018!

Europe is one beautiful continent. So many countries, and so many different cultures. Indeed, when it comes to versatility, it could be said that Europe is the best place in the world! There are big and small countries, and you basically just skip the border to be in a completely different land. Exciting, isn’t it?

However, to keep the thrill and continue traveling, you have to have some funds. We’ve already covered the topic of 10 most affordable places to live in Europe in our article about 11 most affordable places to live in Europe in 2017. Those are last year’s news, but hardly has the whole list of cities changed, so they are still among the cheapest cities in Europe to live. If you’re an American and wish to finally explore the old continent, you’re probably wondering where the cheapest place to fly into Europe is since the flight prices differ depending on the city of your take off. Stockholm, Sweden, is perhaps the best choice because it’s the cheapest option if you fly from New York or Chicago. For those flying from LA, you should go to the “original” English speaking country, i.e., its capital. However, London is definitely not one of the cheap places to live in Europe that speak English. According to Expatistan‘s research, London is in the fourth place when it comes to the cost of living in a European city. The most expensive cities in Europe to live are without a doubt Geneva, Zurich, and Rekyavik. After London, there’s Basel, Switzerland. Therefore, if you’re looking for the least expensive place to live in Europe, stay away from Switzerland. It already has a reputation for being lovely and pricey, and for a good reason indeed.

Speaking of reputation, many people are wondering: “Is it expensive in Finland?”. Perhaps it would be best to check what you’re getting there in our article about 11 best places to live in Europe in 2018. If you really want to compare the cost of living in Europe vs the USA, we suggest visiting Numbeo‘s cost of living comparison and type which country exactly you have in mind. One thing is for sure: you won’t have any problems adjusting to prices and life standard in the countries we have prepared for you.

This is how we conducted our research. First, we went to the previously mentioned Numbeo to see their list of the countries based on the property price to income ratio. We are writing about the cheapest countries to live in, not about the cost of living in Europe for a month. If one is to live in a certain country, surely the possibility of buying a real estate in it is a deciding factor. Also, no one knows better about the cost of living in Europe by country but backpackers. Why do we trust the Price of Travel and their backpacker index for 2018 so much? Because backpackers are absolute experts on survival. They look for cheap accommodation (and we covered that with Numbeo) and don’t really visit over-the-top restaurants or splurge on designer clothes. Basically, they don’t act and spend like typical tourists. They’re rather price-conscious like regular citizens. That’s why we took into consideration the first 20 countries from their list and ranked them according to the real estate purchase power.

Therefore, if you have itchy feet, why don’t you travel to Europe? But instead of staying for a couple of weeks, you could move there! Take a look at these wonderful 13 cheapest countries to live in Europe in 2018, and you’ll be tempted to pack your suitcases as soon as possible!