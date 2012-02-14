Top 10 Toughest Exams In The World

Companies 0 See All
Published on November 8, 2019 at 11:38 am by Neha Gupta in Lists
Have you ever wondered what the toughest exams in the world are all about, and perhaps how tough they are? Aside from the tests that life will force you to go through, the pursuit of scholarly excellence will also continuously have you doing exams that are designed to gauge your progress.

The education sector is taken quite seriously to the extent that businesses and listed companies have been formed around the academic segment. Some of the companies include Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL), Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), and JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A Common Stock (NYSE:JW-A) which all deal with publishing (JW-A is the most popular of the bunch among hedge funds whereas PSO is the least popular one). However, exams are arguably the highlight of the academic pursuits because they gauge the scholar’s understanding of whatever they studied. Now, if you though military school was tough, you will be surprised by these exams, which are currently considered the toughest exams in the world.

Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources  like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We also compile lists like the toughest exams in the world, wealthiest families in the world, and safest bottled water brands in 2019 to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Here is our latest list of the world’s toughest exams in 2019:

  1. LNAT (National Admission Test for Law)

Of course, a law test had to make this list. It is a standard test that is used by top law universities in the UK. It was created in 2004 and is used to determine whether applicants have what it takes to join the school that they have applied to join. The robust nature of this test makes it ideal as a cutline that is used by universities to secure the top talent or to. The test is designed to test the applicant’s reasoning skills, and students have 135 minutes to complete the test.

National Admission Test for Law

Page 1 of 10
Next >>

