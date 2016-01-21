5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019

Which are the safest bottled water brands in 2019? No matter whether you prefer tap water over bottled one, it is always good to know which the best choice if you need to buy it.

Water is becoming a huge issue in general, since it is one of the most essential elements for life on this planet. As the population on Earth is growing, access to safe drinking water is declining. As for now, UN data indicates that around 2.1 billion people do not have proper access to healthy and safe water, while 4.5 billion people lack normal sanitation services – the planet’s population is 7.7 billion, just for comparison.

In the USA, for example, around 85% of tap water is reported as safe. However, there are tap water issues in all states, caused by violations of Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Act, that affect as much as 77 million people countrywide. Lead, arsenic, radioactive contaminants, pathogens (bacteria and viruses), atrazine (pesticide), are just some of the hazardous substances found in tap water.

Thus, it is no wonder that so many people turn to bottled water. In the USA, as of data from 2016, as much as 12.8 billion gallons of bottled water were sold, which was an increase of 9% compared to 2015. And the trend is still growing. That’s why we are going to go through some of the best water brands, when it comes to its quality and safety. But, is bottled water safe anyway?

Let’s start from the bottle itself. Even though many people think the plastic that the bottle is made of is instantly bad for health, it actually isn’t (that much). Bottles do release a very tiny amount of chemicals into the water inside, but this amount is theoretically not harmful for health.

However, the problems occur when the bottle is exposed to high temperatures (including sun exposure, or leaving the bottle in the car on a hot summer day). The experts note that with the rise of the temperature, plastic releases hazardous levels of antimony. On this matter, you might be sure to keep your bottle safely in the shade, but you will never know in what conditions the bottle was kept before you bought it. On this matter, you should be aware of some of the worst bottled waters on the market (and we have included some in 6 Worst Tasting Bottled Waters in America).

Considering the plastic itself, bottled water is OK to drink, as long as it was kept in good conditions. The other issue is what is inside the bottle. Apart from miscorplastic particles (which are also found in air, ground, and pretty much everywhere), harmful chemicals and bacteria are actually more frequent in bottled water than they should be. For this reason, if you chose bottled over tap water, it is really important to check out the best bottled water to drink for health. On the matter of the safest bottled water brands in 2018, you can check out the research we have done on 10 Healthiest Bottled Water Brands in 2018.

We are an investment website. Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching 40000 within a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We also screen for promising stock ideas by running unconventional lists like this one. Companies that focus on environment, social, and governance tend to outperform the market. This is called ESG investing.

In order to find some of the safest and healthiest bottled water brands we checked out various bottled water brands reports from the data of May this year from Consumer Report. IBWA (International Bottled Water Association) has the similar list of bottled water brands, with information on whether the companies have published the quality reports (and we have checked them out). In our research, we have included the percentage of chemicals and other physical quality parameters. As one such parameter was water pH, so we included brands with optimal pH (between 6.5 and 8.5) in order to give the insight in the best bottled water on the matter of pH values.

Of course, there will always be some controversies and different opinions and proofs for (im)putiry and safety of water. Contradictory opinions will always give enough positive as well as negative explanations why bottled water is good or bad. We have tried to see both sides and chose the safest bottled water brands nowadays.

Finally, after all these pros and cons of bottled water, proceed to our list on the next page in order to see some of the safest bottled water in 2019: