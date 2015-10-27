15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires

Wealth is relative. That is what most people like to say. However, when it comes to the wealthiest families in the world, numbers don’t lie. The amount of money that these families generate annually from investments in diverse industries is mindboggling.

While most of the wealthiest families have accrued most of their wealth from inheritance, some have generated their wealth from scratch through strategic investments as well as innovations

However, before checking out the wealthiest personalities in the world, you can check out the richest healthiest and most advanced countries in the world. Most of the wealthiest families have been able to accrue a substantial amount of wealth by setting up businesses in these countries.

It might come as a surprise that the 25 richest families in the world have a combined wealth of more than $1 trillion. Putting the figures into perspective, the families’ combined net worth is more than the market value of some of the most successful companies in the world superseding even the GDP of most countries.

Our list details the amount of money that the families make in a year regardless of the field of specialization as well as their net worth. The rich index measures the amount of money that the families have built and grown as well as inherited fortunes. In addition, it includes first-generation fortunes like those made by Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

15. Cargill-Macmillan – Net Worth: $42.9 Billion

Cargill-Macmillan family sums up the top ten wealthiest families in the world with a net worth of about $42.9 billion. The family accrues most of its wealth from an agribusiness founded by William W. Cargill in 1865. Twenty-three members of the family own 88% of agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. that generate $108 billion in revenues annually.