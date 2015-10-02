Do you know what the top 10 cities with most breast implants in US are? Let’s find out.

We wrote about top 10 plastic surgery countries in 2018 earlier, and we relied on the massive report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. We were not surprised to see some of the countries listed in the top 10, but a few of them rather surprised us. While we all know that Brazil is a pioneering country when it comes to plastic surgery, I think none of us expected to see Japan or Turkey on the list. Speaking of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro is also the city with most plastic surgeries in the world. The country is also one of the best places for plastic surgery in the world.

When it comes to cosmetic surgery trends, rhinoplasty and breast augmentation are not the only two popular procedures, even though breast augmentation continues to be the most popular procedure. Facial fillers, CoolSculpting and other non-surgical fat reduction methods, and scar treatments are also quite popular lately. Today we’ll deal with breast augmentation only so let’s focus on the statistics. I was wondering what is the country with most breast augmentation procedures in the world, and ISAPS has the answer again. According to their annual study conducted for the year 2017, the USA is the top country when it comes to breast augmentation procedures. Other countries that made it in the top 5 were Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Germany.

According to the report from ISAPS, Americans spent quite a lot of money on plastic surgery. In some cities, people are more likely to undergo a cosmetic procedure than in others, and we wanted to know just which ones. We wrote about 5 US cities with the highest plastic surgery rates a few years ago, so you may want to check that out if you’re curious.

Breast augmentation seems to be the most popular procedure in America as well as in the rest of the world too. In fact, according to ISAPS, silicone implants rose in popularity by 11% during 2017. Since we attempted to come up with a list of top US cities with most breast implants, our task was not quite simple. Considering the fact that the United States occupies the first place when it comes to the top 5 countries with most breast augmentation procedures performed in 2017, you’d think that such data is easy to find. But not at all.

There is no precise data available regarding what type of procedure is the most popular in which city, so we had to rely on other methods. RealSelf has valuable data on the top cities with the highest number of women interested in breast implants so we definitely couldn’t neglect that study. We combined that report with another study RealSelf conducted on top US cities that are most interested in plastic surgery in general, and we included them in the list. With America being at the top of the list when it comes to breast implants, it seemed like a logical choice to include these cities on our list.

When it comes to US cities with most plastic surgeries, Miami is really close to the top of the list, but according to the data, San Antonio may actually be the plastic surgery capital of the US. San Francisco is not far behind though. Just check out the 5 US Cities with the Highest Plastic Surgery Rates. What’s interesting is that both Miami and San Francisco were named one of the vainest cities in America. On the other hand, places that are least interested in plastic surgery were Columbia, Westchester, Baltimore, Boston, and Washington DC.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 cities with most breast implants in US.