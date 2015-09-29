Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Published on October 31, 2018 at 4:27 pm by Nina Zdinjak in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Ratan Capital Group is a New York-based hedge fund, founded back in 2009 by Nehal Chopra. Prior to starting her own firm, Nehal Chopra accumulated her investment knowledge at Balyasny Asset Management L.P and Ramius Capital Group, to name a few former employers. Ms. Chopra holds an M.B.A. in Finance and  Entrepreneurial Management, and a B.Sc. in Economics, Finance, and Management from the University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School.

At the time of its founding, her fund was actually named Tiger Ratan Capital Management, as it was supported with a $25 million grant by hedge fund legend Julian Robertson of Tiger Management, through its Tiger Accelerator fund. Chopra’s fund was renamed Ratan Capital Group after Robertson drew back his investment in 2016. Ratan Capital Group has had many good years in terms of returns, which lead to Nehal Chopra being named an Institutional Investor Hedge Fund Rising Star.

Unfortunately, her reputation took a bit of a hit at the end of 2017, when Chopra and Ratan Capital Group agreed to pay $400,000 total ($200,000 each) to settle the SEC’s accusations that Chopra’s husband, Paritosh Gupta, who was part of Brahman Capital’s team at the time, had shared confidential investment ideas with her. Mr. Gupta was charged $250,000, while Brahman Capital agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty for not properly overseeing Mr. Gupta. The SEC claimed that Gupta shared “investment theses, models, notes, recommendations, and analyses” with Chopra that were created for Brahman Capital’s clients. Even though the couple neither confirmed or denied the allegations, the couple agreed to pay the fines in order to settle.

Ratan Capital Group’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Whether the allegations were true or not, Ratan Capital Group delivered some amazing returns during those controversial years. It generated fantastic returns of 26.3% in 2012, 46.8% in 2013, and 22.3% in 2014. The following year was a down one for the fund, as it lost 19%. A disastrous 51.9% loss hit the fund and its clients hard between May 2015 to June 2016, mainly because of big bets on Valeant, which lost more than 61% from August 2015 until the end of that year. According to the fund’s plain brochure, it had around $375.46 million in assets under management on December 31, 2016. Its 13F portfolio was valued at $222.35 million at the end of June 2018.

Insider Monkey’s flagship strategy identifies the best performing 100 hedge funds at the end of each quarter and invests in their consensus stock picks. This way it is always invested in the best ideas of the best performing hedge funds and is able to generate much higher returns than the market. Since its inception in May 2014, our flagship strategy generated a cumulative return of 121% vs. a cumulative gain of 66.6% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (see the details here).

During the second quarter of 2018, Ratan Capital Group made several changes to its equity portfolio. It added 18 new companies, raised its stakes in four stocks, reduced the size of four positions, and dumped 12 stocks. More details about the fund’s investment moves during the second quarter can be read on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
DryShips, Transocean, Clementia, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald...Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point BrandsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne...Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are TrendingElectro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Electro Scientific Industries, Under Armour, Chegg and More: Why These Stocks Are Surging Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Philippe Laffont, Third Point LLC, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Hershey Co (HSY), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More Maran Capital 2018Q3 Investor Letter: Clarus Corp, Turning Point Brands Clearbridge Investments Betting On A Shift From Growth and Momentum What??? Are Hedge Fund Hotels Really Getting Liquidated? Why Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Tesla, Tencent and More Are Trending 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.