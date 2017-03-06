Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Odey Asset Management, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Codexis, Inc. (CDXS), Appian Corp (APPN), and More

Trump Nemesis Steyer Locked in Messy Fight Over Clean Power (Bloomberg)

Hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer is spending millions of dollars to turn politically-red Arizona green in a battle that’s growing increasingly nasty. Steyer, best known for his TV pitch to impeach President Donald Trump, is facing fierce resistance from Arizona’s biggest utility and a top state Republican to his push for a November ballot initiative requiring the state to get half of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

Crispin Odey’s Hedge Fund Goes £30 million Short on Packaging Giant DS Smith (Standard.co.uk)

Hedge fund Odey Asset Management has taken aim at UK cardboard giant DS Smith with a £30 million short bet amid fears of a packaging industry slowdown. The FTSE 100 supplier, which churns out 16 billion boxes per year and makes Amazon packaging, has grown rapidly in recent years thanks to the e-commerce boom. However, its shares have fallen 25% over the past three weeks due to price fears and the market rout.

Hedge Fund Manager Intensely Focused On Bread (DealBreaker.com)

You might not guess it, but Barington Capital Management’s James Mitarotonda is an aficionado of fast casual restaurants. And when he goes to one, you can be sure he’s taking stock of the bread situation. When does it come? How much of it is there? Is it warm? Four years ago, his partner-in-chain-restaurant-activism Starboard Value took Olive Garden to task for (among other things) handing out way too much free bread. If you think this means Mitarotonda discounts the importance of the world’s most basic foodstuff, think again: He doesn’t want to see the stuff tossed around devil-may-care and wasted—but he sure as hell doesn’t want something that isn’t going to melt butter.

Insider Buying: Sunrun Inc (RUN) Major Shareholder Buys 13,502 Shares of Stock (FairFieldCurrent.com)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management LLC purchased 13,502 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,024.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC.