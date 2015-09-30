Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Market Movers-News-Tech

Why Citron Research Hates Netflix (NFLX), Inogen (INGN), Likes This Social Media Company

Published on June 18, 2018 at 9:30 am by Tim Frederick in Market Movers,News,Tech
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Citron Research is one of the most respected short sellers in the financial world, owning a lengthy history of correctly predicting stocks that would eventually run into difficulties both minor and major. According to Wall Street Journal analysis, of Citron’s 111 short-sale reports issued between 2001 and 2014, 90 of the stocks covered were down a year after the report, while just 21 were up.

In this article we’ll cover three of Citron’s latest reports, including their bearish calls on Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), both of which have shrugged off Citron’s calls thus far. We’ll also check out Citron’s bullish take on Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

We monitor hedge fund activity as well as activists like Citron Research to help identify profitable stock picks. Our flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” gained 4% last quarter vs. a loss of 1% for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and a further 7.6% so far in the second-quarter compared to a 0.9% loss for the SPY. Since its inception in May 2014 this strategy, which invests in the consensus picks of the top 100 best performing hedge funds every quarter, has returned 87.8% vs. 53.3% for the SPY. You can see our latest picks by trying our newsletters free of charge for 14 days.

Pixabay / Public Domain

Pixabay / Public Domain

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Citron released a report on Inogen on May 24 which called for a nearly 50% contraction in the stock as a best-case scenario. Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has gained over 500% since the beginning of 2016 and more than 50% in 2018. Citron believes Inogen’s valuation has completely lost touch with reality, trading at 2x to 3x the revenue and EBITDA multiples of its peers.

Citron noted that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) appears to be getting credit as a disruptor in its field despite being a single product company (oxygen concentrators) selling a fairly standard product in a field with low barriers to entry and Medicare rates that are anticipated to fall alongside the traditional oxygen market. Nor is Citron at all bullish on the company’s ability to stave off rising competition given that it devotes a meager 2% of its revenue to R&D, a fraction of what its peers do, and has no pipeline of products on the horizon.

Following the release of Citron’s report, Inogen shares fell by 8%, but quickly made up those losses and have continued to move higher. In response to some of the points made by Citron, Needham analyst Mike Matson declared that Inogen’s valuation isn’t unreasonable given its growth rates, and wrote that its R&D spending is sufficient. He has a $215 price target on the stock.

Follow Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)
Trade (NASDAQ:INGN) Now!

On the next page we’ll look at Citron’s bearish thoughts on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as well as its surprisingly bullish take on this social media company.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Related Insider Monkey Articles
This Biotech Investor’s Picks Returned 31% in Q1; Here Are Its New Bets...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Alan Howard, ADMA Biologics...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Jim Simons, VIVUS, Inc. (...Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend PicksHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Tudor Jones, Rob Citrone, Facebook...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Kyle Bass, Entercom Communications...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.