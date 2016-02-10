Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Daniel Loeb, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), United Cannabis Corp (CNAB), TSR Inc (TSRI), and More

Published on July 25, 2018 at 1:20 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Buffett Says Too few from Wall Street Are Giving Their Fortunes Away, Hopes More Follow Cooperman’s Lead (CNBC)
Warren Buffett praised Leon Cooperman’s vow to give away his entire fortune to charity. In an email to the hedge fund billionaire, Buffett said “a disproportionately low number of people” from Wall Street have committed to the Giving Pledge and urged the investor to influence his peers to give more. The Giving Pledge was created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett. In 2010, 40 of America’s wealthiest individuals and couples committed to give more than half of their wealth away to philanthropy or charitable causes.

Hedge Fund Titan Daniel Loeb Worries About Fed Hikes (AI-CIO.com)
Billionaire hedge fund operator Daniel Loeb usually looks at company fundamentals instead of the macroeconomic picture in plotting his strategy. But the activist investor is leery that the Federal Reserve will make a mistake and “kill the patient” by over-doing interest rate increases. While the founder and chief executive of hedge fund Third Point believes the odds of a recession next year are low, he cautioned in a letter to investors that “the calculus is more fragile than a year ago.”

trade, forex, investment, gain, stock, phone, network, view, report, money, smart, background, broker, market, laptop, table, economy, display, loss, business, urban,

oneinchpunch/Shutterstock.com

The NFL Has A List Of Billionaire “Tiger Cubs” That Could Buy Teams In The Future – And It Just May Change How The League Operates (CelebrityNetWorth.com)
Ideally, the NFL would like its owners to manage teams like multibillion dollar assets. Even just 20 years ago, most franchises were worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Today, every single team is valued at more than a billion and a half dollars. The league had a strong preference for new Panthers owner David Tepper. Tepper, a hedge fund manager, has more than 35 years of experience in the financial world. And he’s certainly not hurting with money – he once earned $2.2 billion in one year. These “Tiger cubs” are named for Bill Goodell, brother of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Bill spent years working at New York hedge fund Tiger Management. Bill worked with several men who had the means and desire to buy an NFL team.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Re Loses Key Executive (InstitutionalInvestor.com)
The executive brought into David Einhorn’s reinsurance company Greenlight Capital Re to be what he called a “second set of eyes” on its struggling operations is leaving the company. On Friday, Greenlight Re announced that Michael Belfatti, a 20-year reinsurance veteran who joined as chief operating officer last September, is stepping down “for personal reasons.”

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Ray Dalio, International...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Leon Cooperman, Balyasny...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Jim Chanos, Ken Griffin, Marc Lasry, York...Three Biotech Investment Ideas from Cormorant Asset ManagementHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Leon Cooperman, Daniel Loeb, Ken Griffin...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tiger Global, Elliott Management, Walgreens...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.