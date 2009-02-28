RA Capital Management Bets Another $20 Million On Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Peter Kolchinsky’s RA Capital purchased $20 million of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) shares. The details of the transaction can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|RA Capital Management
|0
|4,537,478
|0
|4,537,478
|4,537,478
|14.1%
|Peter Kolchinsky
|0
|4,537,478
|0
|4,537,478
|4,537,478
|14.1%
