RA Capital Management Bets Another $20 Million On Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Published on October 8, 2018 at 10:54 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading,News
Peter Kolchinsky’s RA Capital purchased $20 million of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) shares. The details of the transaction can be seen below:

Peter Kolchinsky
Peter Kolchinsky
RA Capital Management

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
RA Capital Management 0 4,537,478 0 4,537,478 4,537,478 14.1%
Peter Kolchinsky 0 4,537,478 0 4,537,478 4,537,478 14.1%

Page 1 of 5 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

 

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

(Amendment No. 1)*

 

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
483119103
(CUSIP Number)

RA Capital Management, LLC

20 Park Plaza, Suite 1200

Boston, MA 02116

Telephone: 617.778.2512

Attn: Peter Kolchinsky

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to
Receive Notices and Communications)

  October 3, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Follow Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Trade (KALA) Now!
