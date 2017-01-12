Companies 0 See All
Commodities-Hedge Funds

Mitchell Baruchowitz’s Merida Capital Partners Bets On Freedom Leaf Inc.

Published on October 10, 2018
Mitchell Baruchowitz’s Merida Capital Partners disclosed a 8.7% stake in Freedom Leaf in a regulatory filing. Merida Capital is a private equity fund targeting the cannabis industry. The details of the transaction can be seen below:

 

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Merida Capital Partners II 17,000,000 0 17,000,000 0 17,000,000 8.7%
Merida Manager II 0 17,000,000 0 17,000,000 17,000,000 8.7%
Merida Advisor 0 17,000,000 0 17,000,000 17,000,000 8.7%
Mitchell Baruchowitz 0 17,000,000 0 17,000,000 17,000,000 8.7%

Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing


SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C.  20549
SCHEDULE 13D
(RULE 13D – 101)
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO 13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO 13d-2(a)
(Amendment No. )*
Freedom Leaf Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
35640T108
(CUSIP Number)
Jonathan Ain, Esq.
 Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen, P.C.
551 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10176
Tel: (212) 986-6000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
September 28, 2018
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box [  ].
Note:  Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits.  See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
